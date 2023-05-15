Loras College will make its debut in the NCAA Division III baseball tournament as the No. 3 seed in the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Regional.
The Duhawks will face second-seeded Webster at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Zimmermann Field. Top-seeded and host Stevens Point faces Augustana, Ill. at 11 a.m. in the opener of the double-elimination tournament, which concludes Sunday.
The 60-team NCAA Tournament includes 14 four-team regional sites and two two-team regional sites. The four-team regionals will use a double-elimination format and the two-team regionals will play a best-of-five series. Forty-one conference champions qualified automatically.
Winners of the 16 regional tournaments will qualify for eight, best-of-three series at the super regionals, Friday-Saturday, May 26-27. The eight super regional winners will then qualify for the pool play double-elimination championship June 2-8 at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
The Duhawks (29-15) qualified for their first NCAA Tournament by sweeping the American Rivers Conference tournament this weekend at Cedar Rapids. They enter the tournament on a five-game winning streak, including a 12-7 victory over rival University of Dubuque in the A-R-C championship game Saturday.
Webster (30-14) lost to Spalding (Ky.) University in the championship series of the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament in O’Fallon, Mo. The Gorlocks, who are based in St. Louis and received votes in the most recent NCAA Division III poll, won 14 games in a row before losing twice to Spalding in the tournament.
No. 13-ranked Stevens Point (29-11) earned the top seed and the opportunity to host despite losing both of its games at the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament in Stevens Point. The Pointers won WIAC the regular-season title at 19-5, a game ahead of UW-La Crosse.
No. 17-ranked Augustana (38-7) advanced by defeating Illinois Wesleyan, 6-5 in 10 innings, in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin tournament championship game. The Vikings won 19 games in a row before falling to Illinois Wesleyan in the first championship game of the conference tournament.
Garrett Kadolph, who helped Western Dubuque win the Iowa Class 3A state championship last season and played on Dubuque Wahlert’s state runner-up team in 2021, is a freshman reserve first baseman at Augustana.
