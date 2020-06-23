The University of Dubuque and Loras College combined for 77 members on the American Rivers Conference’s spring all-academic team, the league announced Monday.
Dubuque earned the third-highest number of honorees with 44, while Loras landed 33 on the team. Wartburg led the way with 70 of the 358 honorees who carried a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
The baseball honorees included Dubuque’s Edward Rosas, Evan Hingtgen, Isalino Valencia, Jacob Sonnefeldt, Jordan Goldstein, Luke Carroll, Mitchell Pomeroy, Tyler Carlson and Zach McCoy, and Loras’ Bill Luzzo, Garret Heer and Luke Fennelly. Hingtgen and Carroll are Dubuque natives, and Heer is from Platteville, Wis. Dyersville Beckman grad Ryley Helle represented Wartburg on the team, and West Delaware grad Kyle Wright represented Central.
The men’s golf honorees included Loras’ Buddy Martens, Ryan Keating and Sam Martin, as well as Coe’s Sam Oberbroeckling, a Beckman grad. Keating is the son of former Wahlert athletic director Tom Keating, the head of the Iowa High School Athletic Association.
In softball, Dubuque was represented by Abby McBee, Alyssa Klawitter, Brooke Goodman, Gabrielle Marchese, Hailey Wang, Kayla Breunig, Kylee Biedermann, Lexi Schmidt, Marissa Nurnberg and Rachel Trader, as well as Loras’ Ellie Schill, Hadalyn Anderson, Hannah Wubben, LyLeigh Becker, Sydney Kunkel and Taylor Donnell. Biedermann is from Bellevue, Iowa, and Wubben is from Galena, Ill.
In men’s tennis, Connor Halbmaier and Konnor Barth represented Loras, and Devon Gerber represented Dubuque. Dubuque native Grant Kincaid made the list for Wartburg.
The men’s track list included Dubuque’s Abdulaziz Alkhamis, Ayman Alzahrani, Colton Youngren, Jacob Heitter, Jayden Oshirak, Joseph Tobin, Mark Biechler, Riley Boyce, Tavian Rumple, Tyler Cernohous and Zachary Naatz, as well as Loras’ C.J. Ponton, Luke Guttormson, Mike Jasa, Noah Smith and Tyler Havens. Smith is a Beckman grad. Also earning the honor was Central’s Cameron Coles (Western Dubuque); Simpson’s Elliott Meyer (Edgewood-Colesburg), Mac Roush (Dubuque) and Ryan Trainer (West Delaware); and Wartburg’s Greyson Kinkaid (Dubuque), Joe Freiburger (Western Dubuque) and Payton Rochford (Ed-Co).
The women’s track honorees include Dubuque’s Alison Beeman, Alyssa Skrove, Danielle Johnsen, Grace Dupuy, Heather Muntz, Isabella Mazzanti, Jenna Heimark, Kayla Slowick, Laura Klein, Lucy Syberson, Mackenzie Helgemoe, Megan Ely and Olivia Costley. Loras’ representatives are Alexis Alt, Bailey Vance, Brianna Renner, Cam Reeg, Claire Mendez, Elayna Bahl, Elyse Acompanado, Emma Woelfel, Kaylee Osterberger, Maeve Dunaway, Molly MacDuff, Shania Kelly, Stevie Lambe and Valerie Herbst. Muntz, Vance, Osterberger, Lambe and Herbst are from Dubuque, Reeg is from Bellevue, and Bahl is a Western Dubuque grad. Also making the list were Central’s Sarah Salas (Dubuque), Luther’s Grace Herber (Dubuque) and Heather Hostager (Dubuque), Simpson’s Abby Loecke (West Delaware) and Wartburg’s Jaderial Staebler (Clayton Ridge), Kylie Kelchen (Cascade) and Morgan Funke (Beckman).
Area RedTails honored — Five former area preps earned academic all-region while competing for Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo, Iowa, this season. First-team honorees carry at least a 3.5 GPA, and second team honorees must achieve at least a 3.0 GPA.
Hempstead grad Kassidy Gerken earned first-team honors, and Senior grad Brandon Birch landed second-team honors while bowling for the RedTails. Dyersville’s Adeline McDermott, Dubuque’s Connor Belken and East Dubuque’s Samuel Mickelson were second-team honorees in track & field.
Loras lacrosse players feted — The Midwest Women’s Lacrosse Conference selected eight Loras players to its all-academic team. To qualify, a player must carry a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.30 for the 2019-20 academic year.
Senior Olivia Flynn earned her third career honor while juniors Kayla Tilkes and Katlynne Wolf garnered their second honors. Sophomore Clare Brunn was named to the academic team for the first time in her career in addition to freshmen Erin Conley, Marianne Gleason, Jenna Jager and Lydia Phelps.
Auggie’s Woodward makes Dean’s List — Dubuque native Nick Woodward, a sophomore defenseman on the Augsburg University hockey team, earned a spot on the school’s Dean’s List by maintaining at least a 3.5 grade point average. The marketing major recorded four assists in 25 games for the Auggies, who went 14-11-1 and reached the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference playoffs this season.