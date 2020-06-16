If the preseason Iowa rankings are any indication, Dubuque County is in for a pretty robust high school baseball season.
Western Dubuque, Dubuque Wahlert and Dyersville Beckman were each ranked in the top-10 and Dubuque Hempstead received votes in Iowa’s first prep baseball poll of the season, released on Monday.
The Bobcats, who went 32-10 last season and made the state baseball tournament, were ranked sixth in Class 4A. The Mustangs (23-16 in 2019) were listed alongside Ankeny Centennial, Iowa City Liberty, Linn-Mar and Pleasant Valley among teams receiving votes. Hempstead opens its season at city rival Dubuque Senior today at approximately 5 p.m.
The Golden Eagles (18-22) were ranked eighth in the 3A poll. The Trailblazers (26-13) came in ranked seventh in Class 2A.
Cascade 17, Bellevue 6 (6 innings) — At Cascade, Iowa: Carter Green went 4-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs as the Cougars cruised past the Comets in their season opener.
Edgewood-Colesburg 6-14, Bellevue Marquette 5-4 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Vikings took a 6-1 lead through four innings then fended off a four-run rally by the Mohawks in the sixth to win their opening game. The Vikings then dominated Game 2.
West Delaware 4, Solon 3 — At Manchester, Iowa: After the Spartans tied things up in the sixth, the Hawks delivered a walk-off win in the bottom of the seventh to win their season opener.
Springville 6, Maquoketa Valley 5 — At Springville, Iowa: The Wildcats came up just short in their first game of the season against a Tri-Rivers Conference rival.
North Fayette Valley 12-9, Clayton Ridge/Central 5-3 — At Guttenberg, Iowa: The WarEagles dropped a season-opening doubleheader to the TigerHawks.
PREP SOFTBALL
Mount Vernon 13-11, Dyersville Beckman 0-1 — At Dyersville, Iowa: The Trailblazers opened the season with a pair of tough losses.
West Delaware 8, Solon 1 — At Manchester, Iowa: Solon scored first, but the Hawks got the last laugh with eight straight runs to close out the victory.
Springville 6, Maquoketa Valley 2 — At Springville, Iowa: The Wildcats couldn’t rally after spotting Springville a 4-0 lead and dropped their first game of the season in a doubleheader.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Illinois state tournament back to Champaign — The Illinois boys high school basketball tournament will return to the Urbana-Champaign area, resuming a tradition that begin in 1919, the Illinois High School Association announced Monday.
The IHSA voted in a virtual meeting prompted by the coronavirus pandemic to return the tournament to the University of Illinois campus for the first time since 1995. The boys’ tournament moved to Peoria’s Civic Center in 1996.
Champaign made a bid five years ago to regain the boys’ tournament, but State Farm Center was undergoing major renovations, and Peoria held on to the event.
The girls basketball tournament will remain in Normal.