CASCADE, Iowa — After slow starts in the first two sets, Cascade players knew they had to keep their foot on the gas against a determined Maquoketa Valley team.
In Set 3, everything clicked for the Cougars.
Jess Hoffman finished with a match-high 36 assists, Molly McElmeel, Ally Hoffman and Abby Welter each finished with double-digit kills, and Cascade swept the Wildcats, 25-19, 25-23 and 25-14, in its Iowa Class 2A regional playoff opener.
The Cougars (23-10) spotted Maquoketa Valley (14-15) sizeable leads in the first and second sets and used big serving runs to storm back. Trailing, 9-4, in Set 1, Brooke Denniston rattled off seven straight points from the service line to give Cascade a 12-9 lead. The Wildcats eventually caught up with a pair of kills by Emerson Whittenbaugh, tying the set at 13-apiece. Welter scored four straight Cougar points on kills to give her team a 17-15 lead, and Cascade didn’t trail for the rest of the frame.
Ally Hoffman put down two straight spikes to put the Cougars to 24-19 and Welter capped the Set 1 win with a tip kill on the next point.
In Set 2, Ella Imler served the Wildcats to an 8-2 lead. Ally Hoffman served Cascade on a five-point run to cut the deficit to 8-7. A McElmeel kills started a 7-2 Cougars run for a 17-14 lead.
The teams then battled to a 22-all tie late in the second, when an error by Maquoketa Valley gave serve back to Cascade. McElmeel then scored an ace to put her team to set point, 24-22. After a Cougars error, a deep corner swing by Whittenbaugh appeared to land in the deep corner for a kill, but was ruled out to give Cascade a 2-0 lead in the match.
“After winning the second set, Coach (Mary) Frake said that they’re going to come out ready to go,” McElmeel said. “We needed to come out even more ready to go.”
The two teams played to a 5-all tie at the start of Set 3. The Wildcats committed a double violation, sending Jess Hoffman to the service line, where she ripped off the next eight points for a 14-5 Cascade lead.
Maquoketa Valley never got within six after that. Ally Hoffman capped a five-point Cougars run with an ace for a 22-11 lead. McElmeel’s kill pushed Cascade to match point, 24-12, and she clinched the sweep three plays later with her final spike of the night.
“This time of the year, emotions run so high, and I think we were letting our emotions get the best of us at the start,” said Cougars coach Mary Frake. “Once we were able to even things up and get ahead, we were able to calm down a little bit and play our game. In Set 3, we had this mentality that we weren’t going to let them in.”
Denniston and Ally Hoffman finished with 16 digs apiece for Cascade, which advances to Thursday’s Region 8 semifinal at home against West Branch. Whittenbaugh led the Wildcats with nine kills.