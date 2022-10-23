Defense and special teams gave Loras a chance.
The Duhawks’ offense just couldn’t get into rhythm when it counted most.
Coe quarterback Carter Maske threw for 372 yards and three touchdowns as the Kohawks held off a late Loras rally, 27-17, on Saturday at the Rock Bowl.
Loras’ Joey Foley returned a fumble 75 yards for a touchdown on a Coe field goal attempt early in the fourth quarter to get the Duhawks within 10 and the defense forced a quick punt. But a promising drive ran out of steam at midfield and Loras was forced to punt it back with 7:05 to play.
Loras got the ball back with 4:31 left, but Duhawks quarterback Evan England was sacked twice and Loras failed to convert on fourth-and-16 from its own 17 with 3:17 left.
“We always focus on having a three-phase game and certainly we didn’t do our best today on the offensive end. We just didn’t do enough today,” England said. “We just put ourselves behind the chains too much. We were just trying to dig ourselves out of a big hole and that makes it hard.”
England completed 26 of 36 passes, but for only 187 yards with a touchdown and one interception. He was sacked six times as the Duhawks (4-4, 4-2 American Rivers Conference) took a major hit to their league title hopes.
The news could be worse, too: Loras starting right guard Titus Mullen was taken off the field on a stretcher with an aircast around his lower right leg early in the fourth quarter. Starting right tackle Mitchell Huisenga left the game with an injury in the first half.
“Possible fracture, we don’t know,” Loras coach Steve Helminiak said of Mullen’s injury. “We’ll see what the prognosis is on both of those guys.”
Maske completed 20 of 31 passes as Coe (5-2, 4-1) won for the 16th time in the last 21 meetings with the Duhawks. Dominic Shepardson caught nine passes for 113 yards and a touchdown, and Zamari Bruce hauled in five catches for 107 yards and a score.
Cooper Zeck caught a 59-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter for a lead Coe never relinquished.
“The first half for us, we had too many costly penalties on offense that put us behind the sticks,” Helminiak said. “When you’re first-and-20 or whatever, it’s tough to get first downs. And they took advantage of the field position and we muffed two punts, which really hurt us. We got stops and then gave the ball right back to them. That kind of stuff is going to hurt you.”
England threaded the needle on a 14-yard TD pass to Michael Crawford with 1:10 left in the third quarter to cut Coe’s lead to 27-10.
