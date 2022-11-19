Volleyball coach of the year
Galena’s Dennis Wills is the Telegraph Herald All-Area Volleyball Coach of the Year. He led the Pirates to 38 wins.

 Dave Kettering

When Dennis Wills took over the Galena volleyball program in 2006, he immediately set a standard for his Pirates.

“I made a promise to myself when I took over this program, and that’s that I wanted us to get it to where we’d win 20 games a year,” said Wills, who led the Pirates’ junior varsity squad for five years under his sister-in-law, Jane, and accumulated a 129-26 record. “I’ve kept a pretty good record of everything and we’ve been able to do that. We’ve won 20 games every year. The program has grown by leaps and bounds, and the girls are such a big part of that. They buy into it, and female athletics at Galena are at an all-time high right now.”

