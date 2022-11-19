When Dennis Wills took over the Galena volleyball program in 2006, he immediately set a standard for his Pirates.
“I made a promise to myself when I took over this program, and that’s that I wanted us to get it to where we’d win 20 games a year,” said Wills, who led the Pirates’ junior varsity squad for five years under his sister-in-law, Jane, and accumulated a 129-26 record. “I’ve kept a pretty good record of everything and we’ve been able to do that. We’ve won 20 games every year. The program has grown by leaps and bounds, and the girls are such a big part of that. They buy into it, and female athletics at Galena are at an all-time high right now.”
Never is that more evident than in what Wills has built in the volleyball program, which has won 10 Illinois Class 1A regional championships under his watch and an amazing eight titles in a row. What the Pirates have done in consecutive seasons under the 2022 Telegraph Herald All-Area Coach of the Year is awe-inspiring, racking up a 74-4-1 record that included a program-record 38 victories this fall.
“I can remember when we won regionals for the first time (in 2008), it had been 13 years since we last won one,” Wills said. “I’ll never forget when we actually won, it was just a great feeling for everyone. Now the program is at a place where we can compete with anyone. We’ve got good players coming up and we’re excited about the future.”
But this year, despite a familiar outcome, was something special.
“Coach has been there supporting us the whole way through,” said senior setter Julia Townsend, who earned the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference West Division’s MVP award this season. “I think the team dynamic was very strong because of the hard work coach put into us. The last two seasons will be unforgettable to me.”
A Galena native and 1979 Pirates grad, Wills didn’t have the typical path to head coaching success. He worked at Wilwert-Harley Davidson in Dubuque for 20 years, then held a job with Hartig Drug in Dubuque and Galena. While attending college at Northeast Iowa Community College, he picked up volleyball and played on numerous co-ed and men’s teams as an outside hitter.
“That’s where I really developed my love for the game,” said Wills, who has been Galena High’s transportation director for the past five years. “You learn a lot when you’re on the court as a player.”
Wills joined his sister-in-law, Jane, on her staff with the Pirates and led the JV program for five years. There’s plenty of volleyball success in the Wills family — Jane’s son, Tyler, is the head coach at NCAA Division III Marian in Wisconsin, and his younger brother, Derek, plays for him. Their sibling, sister Jada, currently stars for the Drake women’s team, and Dennis’ daughter, Hailey, thrived on his teams with the Pirates.
“When it comes to family, I have had a great support staff and there is no way I would be where I am without them,” Wills said. “(My wife) Deb has been at my side through all of it. What started as a player trying to coach, and 22 years later here we are. Coaching isn’t easy these days and along with Deb, Hailey and (my son) Chance, they have been so strong for me and that is an absolute must in coaching.”
When Wills took over the program 17 years ago, he wasted little time in establishing his standard. The Pirates went 31-3 in his first season, and the “worst” season under his tenure was a 22-12-2 mark in 2009. With a career record of 503-102-11, Wills holds a ridiculous average of 29.6 wins per season on the Galena bench.
“While I am proud of the wins and my career here in Galena, there is no replacement for the relationships that I have developed with many of our young female athletes,” Wills said. “The memories we have created are absolutely priceless.”
It’s no secret if you’re familiar with the Illinois High School Association postseason brackets, but it is no easy task reaching the Illinois state tournament, no matter how good you are. The Pirates have reached the state tournament — which only plays the semifinals and finals — once under Wills, earning a runner-up trophy in 2017. But, this was the year the program believed it could win it all.
Behind an exceptional senior group of Townsend, Paeton Hyde and Taylor Hilby, along with standout sophomore Gracie Furlong and junior Addie Hefel, the Pirates were ready to make their run after losing to Freeport Aquin in the sectional finals a year ago.
“Obviously the senior group this year were really some fantastic girls,” Wills said. “They made the year special for me. I coached them in club as eighth graders, and then they moved into the program and they’ve been a great fit. A group of incredible young ladies that really bonded the team this year. This group has been successful since day one.”
Ranked second behind Aquin most of the season, the Pirates proved it over and over all year, racking up a new program record of 38 wins to topple their own mark set last year of 36. During the regular season, their only loss came in a tournament to Iowa Class 4A program Clear Creek-Amana — which earned a state runner-up trophy this fall. All signs pointed toward an epic state finale with the Pirates and Bulldogs.
But it wasn’t meant to be.
The IHSA draws up their sectionals geographically, so despite being the top-ranked teams in 1A all season, Galena and Aquin were set in the same sectional once again. In fact, the Pecatonica sectional featured five of the top 10 ranked teams in the state, and only one would reach the semifinals at Redbird Arena in Normal.
“What’s frustrating about it is we could have had a whole lot different of a path,” Wills said. “It is what it is. These girls deserved to go to state, they really did. They were that quality of a team. When you get into a sectional and you’ve got five teams ranked in the top 10, that’s a pretty tough draw.”
The Pirates closed their season in the sectional finals to the Bulldogs for a second straight year, 25-14, 25-19. Aquin went on to claim the Class 1A state championship.
“I think we have nothing to hang our heads about,” Townsend said. “We lost to two great teams. They had a great team dynamic themselves, just like we did, and we played our best and did everything we could. We worked really hard and supported each other on and off the court. I feel like there’s nothing to hang our heads about because we all played our absolute best.”
In consecutive seasons, the Pirates suffered four losses to eventual state champions (Freeport Aquin this year, St. Thomas More last year), a state runner-up (Clear Creek-Amana this year) and a state semifinalist (Aquin last year). Not a bad run, but Wills will keep his team moving toward that ultimate goal again next fall in year No. 18.
“It was a tremendous year,” Wills said. “This group had such a big part in that, just a great group of young ladies. That’s what makes it fun. The girls here are committed and want to play hard every time out. It’s been a good run and we’re gonna try to keep it going.”
