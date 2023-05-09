ASBURY, Iowa — Dubuque Wahlert’s top scorers are interchangeable on any given round.
But as a whole, they consistently post marks that put the Golden Eagles at or near the top of the leaderboard.
After last week’s Mississippi Valley Conference Super Meet, Maggie Heiar and Julia Busch led the charge. In Monday’s first round of the Mississippi Divisional at The Meadows Golf Club, Ava Kalb and Katelyn Vaassen set the tone.
“Really anyone can score for us,” said Kalb who paced Wahlert with an 80, the day’s third-lowest round individually. “To know if someone isn’t having a good round, we have that back, which is great.”
Vaassen (80), Busch (90) and Heiar (98) also counted scores for the Golden Eagles (325-353—678), who hold a 23-stroke lead over Cedar Falls (336-365—701) for the Mississippi Division title heading into next Monday’s final round at Twin Pines Golf Course in Cedar Rapids.
“It’s just a lot less pressure, and you just play a lot better when you’re not as scared,” Kalb said. “A lot of other teams aren’t as strong all the way through their lineup, but we are, and we have a lot of good contenders. We always know if someone is not going great, someone else will pick them up.”
Dubuque Senior (371-401—772) sits in fifth place after Monday’s Mississippi Divisional first round. Mya Beau led the Rams with a 94, Olivia Deuschen added a 95 and Evelyn Deutch (102) and Jordan Westhoff (110) also posted scores.
Cedar Rapids Xavier (346-358—704) is third in the Mississippi Division, Cedar Rapids Prairie (357-365—722) sits in fourth, Iowa City Liberty (349-441—790) sixth and Cedar Rapids Jefferson (394-458—852) seventh.
Behind rock-solid rounds from McKenna Stackis and CeCe Ball, Western Dubuque (337-327—664) finds itself in third place, 19 strokes behind Linn-Mar (324-321—645), after Monday’s first round of the Valley Divisional at Ellis Golf Course in Cedar Rapids.
Stackis and Ball each carded a 79 to lead the Bobcats in a log-jammed Monday leaderboard that saw the top three teams separated by just a combined six strokes.
Addy Jones improved seven strokes on her opening Super Meet score of 87 with an 80 on Monday, while Natalie Fangmann closed the Bobcats’ scoring with an 89. WD finished with its lowest combined round of the season.
“We’ve been putting in a ton of practice, especially with regionals coming up, so it’s good that we are shooting this low right now,” Stackis said. “It’s a great confidence boost, because we know we’re that close. Still, we all left a few strokes out there, so if we can improve even two shots, we’d be right there.”
Dubuque Hempstead (401-419—820) is in sixth place heading into next week’s final round, led by Sydney Lyons’ 90. Mia Westland (106), Dani McQuillen (107) and Taylor Loso (116) wrapped up the Mustangs’ scoring.
Cedar Rapids Washington (331-324—655) is currently second in the Valley standings, Waterloo West (384-389—773) fourth, Iowa City High (396-403—799) fifth, Iowa City West (428-468—896) sixth and Cedar Rapids Kennedy (438-509—947) eighth.
The third and final round of the Valley Divisional concludes next Monday at Gardner Golf Course in Marion, Iowa.
