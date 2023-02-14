A senior-laden Western Dubuque boys bowling team enters the Iowa High School Athletic Association postseason with the highest team average in Class 2A.
The Bobcats will enter today’s state qualifying meet with a 9-1 record against the always-tough Mississippi Valley Conference and have five bowlers with averages above 200.
This is the second season of a new qualifying format for state bowling.
Each qualifying tournament will begin with three-game individual competition, followed by a 15-game Baker format for the team portion.
Unlike during the regular-season, individual scores will not carry over to the team portion.
Class 3A and 2A state qualifying meets take place at four sites with eight teams at each site, and the top two teams at each site advance to the state tournament next week in Waterloo. Class 1A features eight sites with up to six teams at each site, and only the champion at each site will qualify for the state team meet.
The top eight scores from each Class 3A/2A site advance to state for a total of 32 individual qualifiers. In Class 1A, the top four scores from the eight qualifying meets advance for a total of 32 individual qualifiers.
Here is a capsule look at the area boys teams with their team average and their top individual scoring averages heading into today’s state qualifying meets:
CLASS 3A
MARSHALLTOWN QUALIFIER
Site — Wayward Social
Time — 10 a.m.
Participating teams — Cedar Falls 3,076.7; Waterloo West 3,018.8; Linn-Mar 2,970.8; Dubuque Senior 2,889.6; Mason City 2,674.3; Marshalltown 2,648.4; Ankeny 2,631.8; Ames 2,370.9.
Senior’s top averages — Michael Wlochal (sr.) 206.77; Zachary Wlochal (fr.) 199.86; Drake Reed (soph.) 192.96; Cael Patters (jr.) 183.68; Hayden Hirsch (fr.) 183.59; Matthew Poling (jr.) 176.94.
IOWA CITY QUALIFIER
Site — Colonial Lanes, Iowa City West host
Time — 9:30 a.m.
Participating teams — Davenport Central 3,018.4; Davenport North 2,981.8; Pleasant Valley 2,942.3; Dubuque Hempstead 2,845.6; Iowa City High 2,835.8; Bettendorf 2,794.8; Davenport West 2,694.6; Iowa City West 2,605.1.
Hempstead’s top averages — Hudson Orr (sr.) 192.82; Nick Hingtgen (soph.) 192.68; David O’Dell (soph.) 190.18; Gavin Wardle (soph.) 190.0; Andrew Watters (jr.) 186.55; Ben Freisinger (jr.) 168.0.
Other qualifying sites — Des Moines Lincoln, Cedar Rapids Prairie.
CLASS 2A
WATERLOO QUALIFIER
Site — Cadillac XBC, Waterloo East host
Time — 10 a.m.
Participating teams — Western Dubuque 3,102.5; Decorah 2,877.7; Cedar Rapids Xavier 2,863.2; Waterloo East 2,860.0; Independence 2,765.6; West Des Moines Dowling 2,604.4; Waverly-Shell Rock 2,599.8; Cedar Rapids Washington 2,539.9.
Western Dubuque’s top averages — Nolan Vaske (sr.) 216.58; Jude Ludwig (sr.) 206.04; Nick Sweeney (sr.) 205.0; Ethan Potter (soph.) 204.91; Aidan Besler (jr.) 201.41; Bodee Pitts (jr.) 194.50; Matthew Daly (jr.) 1,822.67.
Other qualifying sites — Le Mars, Newton, Keokuk.
CLASS 1A
CAMANCHE QUALIFIER
Site — Imperial Lanes
Time — 10 a.m.
Participating teams — Camanche 3,109.3; Dubuque Wahlert 2,578.2; Bellevue 2,509.5; Denver 2,470.0; Benton 2,463.9; Oelwein 2,461.3.
Wahlert’s top averages — Aaron Kluesner (sr.) 203.46; Brevin Hawkinson (jr.) 187.7; Brendan Poirier (sr.) 178.64; Pierce Oberfoell (jr.) 163.35; Samuel Stille (jr.) 160.57; Luke Zimmerman (sr.) 159.10.
Bellevue’s top averages — River Schiefer (sr.) 204.79; Logan Kloser (jr.) 196.25; Hunter Merrick (jr.) 170.0; Tate Giesemann (soph.) 127.29; Nathan Both (sr.) 126.50; Anthony Both (sr.) 121.0; Aiden Onken (sr.) 111.20.
MONTICELLO QUALIFIER
Site — Legacy Lanes
Time — 10 a.m.
Participating teams — Maquoketa 2,997.9; Waukon 2,787.9; Monticello 2,768.9; North Fayette Valley 2,668.6; Sumner-Fredericksburg 2,453.4; New Hampton 2,394.1; Tripoli 2,285.4.
Maquoketa’s top averages — Lucas Ihrig (sr.) 205.17; Kaden Beidler (sr.) 196.0; Dalton Davis (jr.) 194.33; Jacob Riecks (jr.) 193.94; Troy Gibson (soph.) 192.0; Landon Costello (fr.) 187.0; Charlie Hafner (soph.) 182.36.
WATERLOO QUALIFIER
Site — Cadillac XBC, Columbus host
Time — 10 a.m.
Participating teams — West Delaware 2,924.5; Ballard 2,559.2; Charles City 2,544.8; Forest City 2,452.1; Waterloo Columbus 2,373.5; Grundy Center 2,260.1.
West Delaware’s top averages — Louis Shontz (jr.) 208.06; Brady Hartke (soph.) 204.56; Lincoln Letts (sr.) 193.28; Saul Hernandez (sr.) 186.0; Gabe Drinkwater (sr.) 183.83; Kaeleb Sickels (sr.) 165.28.
Other qualifying sites — Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, Council Bluffs St. Albert, Clarinda, Pella Christian, Louisa-Muscatine.
