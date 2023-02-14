Western Dubuque Vs. Senior Bowling
Nolan Vaske leads Western Dubuque with a 216.58 average this season. The Bobcats will compete today at an Iowa Class 2A state qualifying tournament in Waterloo.

 Stephen Gassman

A senior-laden Western Dubuque boys bowling team enters the Iowa High School Athletic Association postseason with the highest team average in Class 2A.

The Bobcats will enter today’s state qualifying meet with a 9-1 record against the always-tough Mississippi Valley Conference and have five bowlers with averages above 200.

