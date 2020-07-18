The Iowa High School Athletic Association on Friday announced that it is planning to begin its fall sports seasons as originally planned, despite rising coronavirus cases across the state and country.
Meanwhile, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association is reportedly reviewing a proposal that would shift football to spring and push the normal spring activities later on the calendar.
The IHSAA said boys cross country, Class 4A boys golf, and football will be allowed to hold their first practices on Aug. 10, the IHSAA said in a release Friday. The association plans to release guidelines for fall sports the week of July 26.
“The health and safety of student-athletes and their communities has been our priority as we work to provide opportunities during this pandemic, and will remain so as we move forward into the 2020-21 school year,” the association said in a release. “We will continue to work with our partners at NFHS (National Federation of High Schools), IATS (Iowa Athletic Trainers Association), and within the Iowa state government to develop protocols and sport-specific guidance, and will adjust as necessary.”
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union — which sanctions fall tournaments for volleyball, swimming and diving, and cross country — has not yet made an announcement regarding the status of fall activities.
The first week of the high school football season is set for Aug. 27.
Golf programs from the state’s largest schools will be able to begin competition as early as Aug. 13. The district tournament is scheduled for Oct. 6, while the fall state tournament is set for Oct. 9-10 at Des Moines Golf and Country Club.
Cross country teams will be allowed to compete in interscholastic events beginning on Aug. 24, with state qualifying meets held Oct. 22 and the state meet held on Oct. 31 in Fort Dodge.
Travis Wilson, of wissports.net, reported Thursday that a proposal originating from a group of schools in southwest Wisconsin had gained momentum among school administrators, prompting the WIAA Board of Control to review the plan.
The proposal would postpone all fall sports until the spring of 2021. Winter sports would be the first to be played during the 2020-21 school year, either under the normal schedule or delayed until January. However, the winter tournament series would stay on its original schedule.
The traditional fall sports would then begin in March and run until late May. Spring sports would be played from the end of May into July.
The Board of Control is expected to meet next week to discuss options for fall sports and review the proposal, Wilson reported.
PREP BASEBALL
Maquoketa 15, Mount Vernon 5 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: The Cardinals cruised in their Iowa Class 3A district semifinal and will meet Marion in a district final on Monday.
Center Point-Urbana 5, West Delaware 2 — At Manchester, Iowa: The Hawks ended their season in an Iowa Class 3A district semifinal.
PREP SOFTBALL
Northeast Goose Lake 16, Dyersville Beckman 6 — At Goose Lake, Iowa: The No. 4-ranked Rebels ended the Trailblazers’ season in an Iowa Class 2A regional semifinal.
Iowa City Regina 2, Cascade 1 — At Iowa City: Devin Simon homered for the second consecutive game for Cascade, but Regina held on in their Iowa Class 2A regional semifinal.