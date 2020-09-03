Ian Moller understands the rich history of the Perfect Game All-American Classic, and, if all goes as projected over the next several months, he could join an elite list of alumni from the summer-ending showcase event.
Moller, a senior at Dubuque Wahlert, will participate in the 18th annual classic at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City. The game will be broadcast at perfectgame.tv.
Since its inception, the Perfect Game All-American Classic has featured 228 players who went on to become first-round selections in the Major League Baseball Draft the following summer. The event’s alumni list includes current superstars Kris Bryant, Corey Seager, Rick Porcello, Bryce Harper, Carlos Correa, Madison Bumgarner, Andrew McCutchen, Jose Fernandez, Buster Posey and Jeremy Hellickson.
“It’s really a blessing to be selected for this game, just because it has such a great reputation of having a lot of the top players in MLB right now and a lot of the guys with the big contracts,” said Moller, a 6-foot-1, 201-pound catcher committed to Louisiana State University. “It’s not just the top high school players in the country, it’s guys who are projected as top picks. So, it’s definitely an honor, and, hopefully, I can follow in their footsteps one day.”
Earlier this summer, Perfect Game listed Moller as the No. 2-ranked player in the 2021 high school graduating class. When factoring in collegiate players who will be available in the draft next summer, Moller has been projected as being selected as high as the middle of the first round.
“I’ve played with or against all of the guys who are going to be in it,” Moller said. “There are a lot of big dudes. I’m probably one of the smallest dudes in the game, to be honest, which is crazy. But there’s also lot of good competition. You can’t take a pitch or an at-bat off. The best thing about it is having that high competition every single rep.
“You look at the guy to the left of you and the guy to the right of you, and you know they both could potentially be a first rounder. It definitely makes you want to up your game. Everybody’s good. Everybody has the potential to be great. If you don’t do well, the guy behind you can take your spot.”
Moller will become just the third player from the Telegraph Herald area to participate in the All-American Classic. West Delaware’s B.J. Hermsen competed in the 2007 event and went on to play in the Minnesota Twins organization. Western Dubuque’s Calvin Harris played in last year’s event and recently began his collegiate baseball career at the University of Mississippi.
Moller doesn’t mind all that goes along with being a projected first-round draft pick. For the most part, he ignores the outside noise and uses the projections to work harder at his father Steven’s indoor baseball facility, Built Not Born Baseball Training.
“Being on the field is probably the most peaceful place in the world for me,” Ian Moller said. “It’s probably the least amount of pressure, because I don’t have to talk to anybody and I don’t have to think about that stuff. I can just go out and play ball, like I’ve been doing my whole life. When I’m on the field, there’s no pressure at all.”
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Perfect Game shifted the event from its previous home, Petco Park in San Diego, to the home of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Triple-A affiliate in the Pacific Coast League. Perfect Game also scaled back many of the game’s surrounding activities and canceled the players’ visit to a local hospital.
Through the Perfect Game Cares Foundation, the players have been raising money for the Toby Keith Foundation’s OK Kids Corral, which benefits families with children battling cancer. Each of the players has been assigned a “buddy” who benefits from the foundation.
Moller has been in contact with his buddy, 5-year-old McKinley, a cancer patient, several times over the past few weeks. Like Moller, she is a mixed-race child.
“We’re a perfect pair,” Moller said. “She’s definitely an inspiration to me. I have the nerve to complain sometimes when things aren’t going my way, but it really puts things into perspective when you talk to someone like McKinley and her family and see what she has to go through on a daily basis. It’s humbling when she says she looks up to me. I’m the one who looks up to her for all the courage she has.”
After this weekend, Moller will have one more major showcase event on his schedule this year. He will participate in the Future Stars series at Fenway Park in Boston on Sept. 24-27.