The Big Ten Conference announced its individual defensive and specialist awards on Tuesday, and West Division-champion Iowa had two standouts earn postseason honors.
Cornerback Riley Moss was named the league’s Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year and receiver Charlie Jones was named the Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year.
East Division champion Michigan had the league’s Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year and Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year in Aidan Hutchinson, and the Bakken-Andersen Kicker of the Year in Jake Moody. Wisconsin’s Leo Chenal was the Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year, and Penn State’s Jordan Stout was named the Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year.
Michigan State’s Mel Tucker swept the league’s coach of the year awards.
Moss is the fifth Hawkeye to be named the Big Ten’s top defensive back, and the first since Amani Hooker in 2019. He ranks 11th in the country and third in the league with four interceptions. He returned two interceptions for touchdowns in the Hawkeyes’ season-opening victory over Indiana.
Jones is just the second Iowa player to earn the return specialist award, joining Ihmir Smith-Marsette. Jones leads the conference and is second nationally in total kick return yards (605). He had a program record-tying 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown on Nov. 20 against Illinois.
Chenal totaled 55 solo tackles, 106 total, to go with 17 tackles for loss and seven sacks for Wisconsin, the West Division runner-up.
The Big Ten also unveiled its honor teams for both defense and special teams. Offensive honors will be released today.
Eleven Iowa players earned all-Big Ten recognition on defense or special teams.
Moss, Jones and defensive back Dane Belton were named to the first team. Defensive lineman Zach Van Valkenburg and defensive back Matt Hankins were second-team selections by both media and coaches, while placekicker Caleb Shudak was a first-team pick by media and a second-team selection by coaches.
Hawkeyes linebacker Jack Campbell was picked for the first team by media and third team by coaches. Jack Koerner, Noah Shannon, Tory Taylor and Seth Benson earned honorable mention.
Wisconsin linebackers Chenal and Jack Sanborn were first-team picks by coaches; Sanborn was selected to the second-team by media. Defensive lineman Keeanu Benton was a second-team pick while defensive lineman Matt Henningsen and defensive back Caesar Williams were picked for the third team. Noah Burks, Nick Herbig, Faion Hicks, Isiah Mullens, Scott Nelson and Collin Wilder honorable mention.
Illinois defensive back Kerby Joseph was a first-team pick by media and a second-team selection by coaches. Kicker James McCourt and punter Blake Hayes were third-team selections. Sydney Brown, Owen Carney, Johnny Newton, Keith Randolph and Devon Witherspoon earned honorable mention.