The Dubuque Fighting Saints controlled the first 40 minutes, but the Green Bay Gamblers flipped the script in the decisive third period.

Green Bay scored four unanswered goals Monday night to rally for a 4-1 home victory in Game 1 of their best-of-3 United States Hockey League Clark Cup Playoff opener. The Saints must win tonight in Green Bay to force a third game Wednesday night.

