The Dubuque Fighting Saints controlled the first 40 minutes, but the Green Bay Gamblers flipped the script in the decisive third period.
Green Bay scored four unanswered goals Monday night to rally for a 4-1 home victory in Game 1 of their best-of-3 United States Hockey League Clark Cup Playoff opener. The Saints must win tonight in Green Bay to force a third game Wednesday night.
Dubuque controlled the opening 10 minutes of the game and held a 5-1 advantage in shots on goal. The Gamblers failed to convert on a pair of fortunate bounces later in the period, thanks to big saves from Saints goaltender Marcus Brannman.
Raimonds Vitolins pounced on a turnover and wired a one-timer from between the circles midway through the period, but Brannman made a glove save. Brannman kept the game scoreless minutes later when James Duerr fired a shot from the right circle after a bouncing puck eluded Saints defenseman Lucas St. Louis and ended up on his stick.
Dubuque enjoyed the first power play after former Saints defenseman Austin Oravetz tripped Ryan St. Louis to take away a scoring opportunity in front of goalie Kristoffer Eberly. Despite solid puck movement, the Saints didn’t capitalize.
That changed early in the second period after Mykhailo Danylov hit Jake Sondreal from behind at the 27-second mark, giving Dubuque a second power play. Just 20 seconds later, Owen Michaels scored into a wide-open net on the back door after a slick pass through the crease by Max Montes. Ryan St. Louis earned a secondary assist, but Max Burkholder and Theo Wallberg also contributed by stretching the defense with perimeter passing.
Dubuque received a third straight power play at the 4:36 mark, when Duerr delivered a shot to James Reeder’s knee in open ice. The Gamblers weathered the storm to keep it 1-0.
The Gamblers tied the game 3:14 into the third period on their first power play opportunity of the night. Vitolins ripped a shot from the right circle past Brannman after Matthew DiMarsico and Artyom Levshunov moved the puck through the middle lane of the Saints’ zone.
Green Bay took its first lead of the game 9:03 later on a Nicholas Van Tassel goal. Vitolins carried into the Dubuque zone, stopped and hit a trailing Van Tassel, who wired a shot into the top left corner of the net behind Brannman.
The Saints pulled Brannman for a sixth attacker with 2:51 remaining in regulation and began to pressure Eberly. But defenseman Carter Rose scored an empty net goal at the 18:03 mark and Mikey DeAngelo followed suit in the final minute to seal the victory.
