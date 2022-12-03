BELLEVUE, Iowa — There’s now expectations in Bellevue for boys basketball.
It’s not that there weren’t any before, but after reaching the Iowa state tournament for the first time since 1991 last season, these Comets now have some serious momentum for expectations.
“I told my players that there were many years where three wins was a season,” Bellevue 10th-year coach Chet Knake said. “I think I went through three or four of those. I told them to enjoy it, but our program is at a different point right now. We need to build on this.”
The follow-up season is off to a strong start for Bellevue, as breakout star guard Jensen Wedeking scored 11 of his game-high 25 points in the second quarter, while Robert Paulsen scored 12 points and Hunter Putman added 10, and Bellevue pulled away in the battle of the Comets with West Liberty, 74-39, on Friday night at Bellevue High School.
“At the start of last year, when we got the news that we were going down to 1A, it kind of motivated us a little more,” said Wedeking, a senior. “We always knew what we were capable of. The expectation now is we know how good we can be as a team, and if we play team basketball, we can really flip the script for this program.”
Bellevue improved to 3-0 on the young season, and Wedeking is rolling after turning it on during the postseason run to state. The 6-foot-3 dynamic guard is averaging 24.3 points per game through three games, taking over as the focal point of the offense after the graduation of another star guard in Colby Sieverding.
“We do have the guy in Jensen, and you see him on offense. He’s so tough to stop,” Knake said. “He’s a headache for anybody. He’s got everything. He’s got the 3-point shot, he’s got the mid-range shot, he can get to the hole and shoot it above almost anybody. But you don’t win with one guy and we do have pieces there.
“Robert’s going to be a force inside and he’s going to keep working on his skills so we can go to him. Hunter’s going to be a problem, and when you have those other solid pieces coming together, I think we have what it takes to be a really good team.”
Bellevue struggled to get much going against West Liberty (1-2) in the first quarter, and the sluggish opening frame closed with Putman hitting a 3 and Wedeking drilling a runner at the horn for a 15-9 lead.
When Bellevue got out in transition, there wasn’t much West Liberty could do to slow them down. Bellevue opened the second quarter with a 10-0 run and led comfortably the rest of the way.
“Transition is one of our pillars, as our coach says,” Wedeking said. “That’s what we like to focus on. Transition, defense and communication.”
Not many years ago, Bellevue was on the other end of a result like this one, and these Comets aren’t taking their recent success for granted.
“These guys have worked awfully hard for this. Everyone has,” Knake said. “We can celebrate 3-0 for tonight, but we have to keep getting better.”
