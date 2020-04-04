Matthew Caito discovered a whole new world when he decided to continue his professional hockey career in Europe.
Both on and off the ice.
The 26-year-old from Coto de Caza, Calif., on Wednesday punctuated his first season with the KooKoo Hockey Club by winning the Pekka Rautakallio Award as the best defenseman in the 15-team Finnish Elite League. The award came one day after another former Dubuque Fighting Saints standout, Matias Maccelli, captured the Jarmo Wasama Memorial Award as the league’s rookie of the year.
“It’s honestly a lot of fun playing in Europe,” said Caito, who spent the 2011-12 season in Dubuque. “The hard part is being so far away from home. But on the positive side, so many of the leagues over in Europe have a lot of national breaks, so you’re able to travel the world. So many really unique countries are right there, so it’s easy to travel to them.
“It was pretty cool to be able to go to a place like Berlin for a quick couple of days this winter. It’s exciting to be able to experience different cultures, see what they enjoy and appreciate that. I enjoyed every second of the season and all the great opportunities there.”
Caito parlayed his one stellar season in Dubuque into an opportunity to make an impact at Miami of Ohio. He made the Central Collegiate Hockey Association’s all-rookie team in helping the Redhawks to a regular-season league title as a freshman. Two years later, Caito earned National Collegiate Hockey Conference honorable mention all-star accolades after Miami won the title in its newly formed league.
Caito turned pro following his senior season and played in the American Hockey League and ECHL the next two seasons. That included a brief stint with the Iowa Wild, the top affiliate of the NHL’s Minnesota Wild.
He then decided to take his game across the pond.
“A lot of American players don’t even think about playing professionally in Europe, but there are so many unbelievable opportunities over there,” said Dubuque coach Oliver David, who coached Caito as a teenager in the Los Angeles Selects youth program. “It truly is a global sport, like soccer, and European teams treat their players exceptionally well. It’s actually a great option.”
In 2018-19, his first season overseas, Caito contributed 19 goals and 44 points in 52 games for the Graz99ers in Austria. He then jumped at the opportunity to play for KooKoo, which plays in the southeastern Finland community of Kouvola.
David, who has strong connections to KooKoo coach Jussi Ahokas, highly recommended the program to Caito when the defenseman considered his options last summer. During the 2015-16 season, when David served as an assistant to Dubuque head coach Jason Lammers, the pair brought Ahokas to Dubuque for a week to work with Saints players during the USHL season. Ahokas on Thursday received the Kalevi Numminen Trophy as the league’s coach of the year.
“Oliver very quickly made me realize KooKoo would be a great place to go, just based on what I could learn from Jussi,” Caito said. “Jussi is a very smart guy and a great coach, and obviously things worked out really well for me this year.”
Caito scored eight goals and 43 points in 59 games for KooKoo, which finished fifth overall and had its regular-season cut short by one game because of the global coronavirus pandemic. Caito returned home to California a few weeks ago, when the league canceled its playoffs.
Caito became the first American-born player to win the Pekka Rautakallio Award since TPS’ Lee Sweatt in 2009-10 and just the third American overall. Brian Rafalski, who went on to play 11 seasons in the National Hockey League, won the Pekka Rautakallio Award in 1996-97 and again two years later. The award dates to the 1977-78 season.
“It’s a great accomplishment, but, obviously, you have to be thankful for the group of guys and the great players you were with,” Caito said. “I got kind of lucky, because I was able to play with some very good players who helped me a lot. When you have a team that’s doing well and playing together, the individuals get recognized with the awards. That’s the good part about it.”
It took a while to adjust to the Finnish Elite League, which has a reputation of preparing top European players for the NHL. That includes Maccelli, a fourth-round draft pick of the Arizona Coyotes last summer after spending a year and a half in Dubuque.
“Everyone over there can skate, so it’s very fast-paced with a very high skill level,” Caito said. “It’s a great league, development-wise, for individuals because there are lot of good young players. Maccelli’s definitely one of them.
“It was tough to play against him, I’m not going to lie. He’s a very good player with a lot of skill and great vision with the puck. You had to keep your eye out for him, especially on the power play.”
Maccelli, 19, led all rookies in scoring with 13 goals and 30 points in 43 games for Ilves, which finished fourth in the Finnish Elite League. He also represented Finland at the World Junior Championships and contributed two goals and five points in seven games.
Maccelli joined an elite list of Jarmo Wasama Memorial Award winners that includes current NHL standouts Kaapo Kakko, Patrik Laine, Juuse Saros and Teuvo Teravainen. They have all won the award within the last nine seasons.