The “Signature Saint” will have to make room on his mantle for some college hockey hardware.
Riese Gaber, a sophomore forward at the University of North Dakota, earned first-team all-National Collegiate Hockey Conference accolades this week and has been nominated for the league’s player of the year and forward of the year awards that will be announced this week.
The Gilbert Plains, Manitoba, native starred for the Dubuque Fighting Saints for two seasons before joining the Fighting Hawks. Former Dubuque coach Oliver David dubbed him the “Signature Saint” for embodying the on- and off-ice characteristics the team seeks in developing players for the next level.
Gaber scored nine goals and 23 points in 19 NCHC games, with his 1.21 points per game ranking third in conference play and his 0.47 goals per game ranking fifth. The undrafted free agent has 35 points in 30 overall games this season.
Western Michigan defenseman Ronnie Attard, Denver forward Bobby Brink and Western Michigan goaltender Ethen Frank join Gaber as finalists for the NCHC player of the year award.
Two former Saints affiliates list players have also been nominated for NCHC awards. Denver sophomore Michael Benning is up for offensive defenseman of the year, and Denver sophomore forward Carter Savoie has been nominated for the three-stars award. Both landed second-team all-NCHC honors.
Cole Guttman, a former Saints captain and a senior forward at Denver, landed a spot on the NCHC honorable mention unit. The Tampa Bay Lightning prospect has 15 goals and 38 points in 34 games.
Several more former Saints earned postseason recognition this season, including:
CLASS recognition — Ohio State University forward Quinn Preston and Arizona State University forward Colin Theisen are among the 10 finalists for the Senior CLASS Award, an acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School. To be eligible for the award, student-athletes must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior or graduate student and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition. The winner will be announced at the Frozen Four next month.
Preston, an alternate captain from Trenton, Mich., has contributed 55 points in 102 games for the Buckeyes. He is a two-time academic all-Big Ten Conference honoree and a scholar all-American. He is involved in mentorship and youth coaching initiatives at Ohio State.
Theisen, a Monroe, Mich., native earned academic all-American honors three times while at Notre Dame before graduating with a degree in finance. He served as a captain for the Fighting Irish and also joined the Arizona State leadership group as a graduate transfer this season. He has tallied 86 points in 154 NCAA games.
ECAC, Ivy League honor Thrun — Harvard junior Henry Thrun, who played for Dubuque last season, earned second-team all-Eastern College Athletic Association and was named one of three finalists for the league’s top defensive defenseman award. The Southborough, Mass., native ranked second on the team with 38 blocked shots and and first with 27 points, including 15 in ECAC play. Thrun, an Anaheim Ducks prospect, was one of just five Harvard skaters to start and play in all 29 games this season. Ivy League coaches named him a unanimous first-team all-conference selection.
Motzko up for Big Ten award — The University of Minnesota’s Bob Motzko, a member of the 1980-81 Dubuque national championship team, is one of three finalists for the Big Ten coach of the year award, which will be announced Tuesday. Motzko guided the Gophers to a 23-11-0 record and a No. 2 national ranking prior to its Big Ten playoff title defense this weekend.
The Gophers captured the program’s first Big Ten regular-season title under Motzko this year and fifth overall in the nine-year history of the Big Ten. The 2020 Big Ten Coach of the Year, who holds an 81-48-11 record with the Gophers and a 357-40-60 all-time mark in 17 seasons as a Division I head coach, has now been named a finalist for the accolade in each of his four years at Minnesota.
Portillo leads Michigan — University of Michigan sophomore Erik Portillo has been nominated for the Big Ten goaltender of the year award, in addition to being selected as one of 11 semifinalists for the Mike Richter Award, given annually to the top goalie in men’s NCAA Division I hockey. With a 25-7-1 record, Portillo leads the nation in win percentage at 77.3 percent and is on a seven-game win streak, going 11-1 since January. Portillo is second in the nation in total saves with 882 and is seventh in save percentage at .927 and has a 2.12 goals against average.
Ivy League honors Pierce — Dartmouth College freshman Ian Pierce, a native of Edgewater, N.J., earned honorable mention all-Ivy League accolades this season. He finished with two goals and three assists in nine Ivy League games, with both goals coming on the power play. Overall, he scored four goals, dished out six assists and blocked 19 shots.