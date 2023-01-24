Jacob Williams scored 19 points and Dubuque Senior routed Cedar Rapids Prairie, 68-20, on Tuesday night at Nora Gymnasium.

Hayden Jacobsmeier scored all 10 of his points in the first half as Senior surged to a 42-9 halftime lead. The Rams led by 42 points entering the final period.

