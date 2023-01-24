Jacob Williams scored 19 points and Dubuque Senior routed Cedar Rapids Prairie, 68-20, on Tuesday night at Nora Gymnasium.
Hayden Jacobsmeier scored all 10 of his points in the first half as Senior surged to a 42-9 halftime lead. The Rams led by 42 points entering the final period.
Tevin Schultz scored eight points and Jalen Johnson, Nick Kennedy, Wesley Schmitt, T.J. Lynn and Tevin Schultz contributed six apiece for the Rams (12-2).
Dubuque Wahlert 78, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 40 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Golden Eagles blew out the J-Hawks for its second consecutive win.
Cedar Rapids Washington 68, Dubuque Hempstead 29 — At Moody Gym: The Warriors opened up a 37-point halftime lead en route to a win over the Mustangs and a sweep of the Dubuque schools. Ben Donath led Hempstead with 11 points.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 77, Western Dubuque 40 — At Epworth, Iowa: The Class 4A top-ranked Cougars opened the game on an 11-0 run and led by 23 after the first quarter of a win over the Bobcats. Kanyon Bryte led Western Dubuque with 16 points.
Cascade 59, Camanche 50 — At Camanche, Iowa: Jackson Lieurance continued his torrid streak with 31 more points, and Cole McDermott, Cass Hoffman and Nathan Schockemoehl combined for the other 28 points in a win over the Storm.
Beckman Catholic 52, Monticello 45 — At Dyersville, Iowa: Padraig Gallagher scored 25 points as the Trailblazers won for the sixth time in seven games.
West Delaware 66, Independence 60 — At Manchester, Iowa: Bryce Smith scored 23 points and Griffin Lott added 19 as the Hawks beat the Mustangs.
Fennimore 72, Westby 60 — At Westby, Wis.: Brady Larson scored 27 points with eight rebounds and seven assists as the Golden Eagles beat Westby.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cedar Rapids Washington 64, Dubuque Hempstead 54 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Camdyn Kay scored 20 points and Chandler Houselog hit five 3-pointers on her way to 17 points to lead the Mustangs, but the Warriors won for the first time since Feb. 19.
Cedar Rapids Prairie 57, Dubuque Senior 45 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Maya Watters led Senior with 12 points, Sam McDonald added 10, but the Rams lost.
Monticello 48, Beckman Catholic 47 (OT) — At Dyersville, Iowa: The Trailblazers rallied out of a 13-point deficit entering the fourth quarter to force overtime, but the Panthers held on.
Bellevue 56, Anamosa 16 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Teagan Humphrey and Kalesia DeShaw scored 14 points apiece, Ka’Lynn DeShaw added 12, and the Comets (10-6) romped to a win over the Blue Raiders.
Cascade 52, Camanche 23 — At Camanche, Iowa: The Cougars improved to 14-1 with a blowout win over the Storm, Cascade’s seventh consecutive victory.
Maquoketa 54, Northeast Goose Lake 45 — At Goose Lake, Iowa: The Cardinals surged out to a 16-point halftime lead and held off the Rebels for a River Valley Conference win.
Bellevue Marquette 71, Wyoming Midland 33 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Skylar Sieverding scored a game-high 19 points and Elise Kilburg added 18 as the Mohawks dominated Midland.
La Crosse Aquinas 63, Platteville 53 — At Platteville, Wis.: Camryn Nies scored 16 points and Maddi Carl had 10 to lead the Hillmen in a non-conference loss.
Lancaster 53, River Ridge (Wis.) 40 — At Lancaster, Wis.: The Flying Arrows beat the Timberwolves for their fourth straight victory.
Galena 67, Stockton 35 — At Stockton, Ill.: Addie Hefel went for 21 points, Gracie Furlong added 19 and Taylor Burcham 14, and the Pirates moved to 26-1 with a win over the Blackhawks.
Scales Mound/River Ridge 60, Warren 28 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: Gwen Miller scored 16 points and Laiken Haas chipped in 10 as Scales Mound/River Ridge cruised.
BOYS WRESTLING
Eagles go 0-3 — At Monona, Iowa: Erik Flores registered a pair of first-period fall at 106 pounds before falling to top-ranked Jayden Rinken of Nashua-Plainfield as Clayton Ridge lost duals against Postville (42-24), host MFL/Mar-Mac (60-12) and Nashua-Plainfield (83-0).
GIRLS WRESTLING
Independence 42, West Delaware 27 — At Manchester, Iowa: Addesyn Welcher (115), Kylee Shoop (130), Abigail O’Rear (140) and Livvy Petlon (155) won by fall for the Hawks, but the Mustangs won the dual.
