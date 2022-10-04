DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Ryan Mabe enjoyed quite the “tryout” while leading the tradition-rich Dyersville Beckman Catholic baseball program this summer.

Despite a slow start to the season due to an overlap with the spring sports, the Trailblazers finished 25-14 and advanced to the Iowa Class 2A state semifinals before falling to eventual champion Van Meter, with Mabe calling most of the shots. That convinced head coach Fred Martin he had the right man to take over a program with six state titles in its history.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.