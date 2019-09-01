A capsule look at the Iowa boys high school cross country season:
BELLEVUE
Coach — Scott Jess (8th year)
Last season — The Comets finished second at the Iowa Class 2A state meet.
Returning state qualifiers — Brady Griebel (jr., 3rd among team finishers, 16:39), Sam Dunne (jr., 77th, 18:54).
Other returning letterwinners —Abe Steinbeck (sr.), Zach Roeder (sr.), Marcus Anderson (sr.).
Promising newcomers — Aiden Onken (fr.), Jake Bormann (fr.), Ben Steinbeck (fr.), Jayden Koos (fr.).
Ranked runners — Griebel (No. 2 in Class 2A).
Outlook — The Comets open the season ranked No. 14 in Class 2A and will not have the depth that made them a state title contender the past couple of seasons. Jess loves the team’s senior leadership. Griebel is coming off a strong track season and placed 10th in the 3,000 at the USATF Jr. Olympics.
BELLEVUE MARQUETTE
Co-coaches — Steve Engelman (21st season) and Kelsey Kaiser (5th season)
Last season — The Mohawks finished 9th at the Class 1A state qualifier at Noelridge in Cedar Rapids.
Returning letterwinners — Parker Mueller (sr.), Julian Nam (jr.), Nick Haeger (sr.), Nolan Tracey (soph).
Promising newcomers — Evan Scott (fr.), Ethan DeSotel (fr.), Jeffery Dema (fr.), Trevor Klein (fr.).
Outlook — The Mohawks will lean on Mueller and Haeger for senior leadership this season. Mueller finished 40th at the state qualifying meet.
CASCADE
Coach — Bob Davidshofer (44th year)
Last season — The Cougars finished 8th at the Class 2A state qualifying meet.
Returning state qualifier — Cole Miller (soph., 68th overall, 18:13).
Returning letterwinners — Carson Nauman (jr.), Jonah Manternach (jr.), Sam Noonan (sr.), Dane Bertling (jr.).
Outlook — The Cougars will have one of their largest squads in years, thanks to a deep freshman class. Cascade also returns its top four runners from the state qualifier.
CLAYTON RIDGE
Coach — Louis Cook (15th season)
Last season — Clayton Ridge finished 15th at the Iowa Class 1A qualifier at Noelridge in Cedar Rapids.
Returning letterwinners — Jake Harwick (jr.), Francisco Gomez (jr.).
Promising newcomers — Erik Flores, Keaton Reiner, Joshua Stede, Jackson Petino, Nate Meier, Gavin Moser.
Outlook — Clayton Ridge has a strong group of freshmen runners who competed at the middle school conference meet. The Eagles host the league meet this fall.
DYERSVILLE BECKMAN
Coach — Tyson Squiers (3rd season)
Last season — The Trailblazers finished 12th at the Class 2A state qualifying meet at Monticello.
Returning letterwinners — Isaac Schlarmann (sr.), Sam Oberbroeckling (jr.), Danil Wall (jr.), Cassius McGrane (soph.).
Promising newcomers — Nathan Schaefer (sr.), Spencer Rea (fr.), Ean Brown (fr.), Isaac Westhoff (fr.).
Outlook — The Trailblazers have one of their largest squads in years, and the veteran runners are coming off a solid summer of training. Beckman looks to use pack running to move up in the tough WaMaC Conference.
EDGEWOOD-COLESBURG
Coach — Mike Lutgen (13th season)
Last season — The Vikings placed 14th at the Class 1A state qualifying meet.
Returning letterwinners — Kody Hoeger (jr.), Carson Kirby (jr.), Zander Carter (soph.).
Outlook — The Vikings have a talented, but young squad. Lutgen believes this will be one of the better pack running teams he’s coached at Ed-Co.
MAQUOKETA
Coach — Robert Dennis (2nd year)
Last season — The Cardinals placed 10th at the Class 3A state qualifying meet at Manchester.
Returning letterwinners — Kaleb Flenker (sr.), Ryan Warren (sr.), Caleb Warren (sr.), Brady Caven (jr.), Gabe Gardner (jr.).
Promising newcomers — Carter Rutenbeck (jr.), Ivan Martin (soph.).
Outlook — Dennis returns for his second season and has a lot of previous cross country experience. The team is low on numbers, but Dennis believes this squad will improve throughout the year leading up to the championship meets.
MAQUOKETA VALLEY
Coach — Pat Meehan
Last season — The Wildcats took 7th at the Class 1A state meet in Fort Dodge.
Top underclassmen at state last season — Chance Downs (jr., 16th among scoring runners, 17:24), Ethan Doyl (jr., 23rd, 17:39), Nolan Ries (soph., 32nd, 17:56), Derek Mensen (sr., 49th, 18:21), Mason Lubben (sr., 56th, 18:31).
Ranked runners — Downs (No. 20 in Class 1A), Doyl (No. 27).
Outlook — Maquoketa Valley returns a solid nucleus from last year’s state team and opens the season ranked No. 3 in Class 1A.
WEST DELAWARE
Coach — Dale Meyer
Last season — The Hawks placed 8th at the Class 3A regional meet they hosted.
Top underclassmen in 2018 — Blake Smith (jr.), Nathan Goranson (sr.), Tyger Vaske (jr.), Andrew Salas (jr.), Jesse Thurn (soph.), Matthew Mensen (jr.).
Outlook — The Hawks sent six underclassmen to the line in their state qualifying meet last season. Smith led the way by finishing 31st, and Goranson finished 35th.