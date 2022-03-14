An area lawmaker is asking the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association to review the controversial ending to a Division 5 boys basketball sectional championship game involving Southwestern High School.
Bangor advanced to this week’s state tournament in Madison with a 79-74 overtime victory over the Wildcats on Saturday night in Prairie du Chien. Bangor forced overtime when Gunner Ellenburg’s putback basket tied the game, 66-66, at the end of regulation.
But, photos taken by spectators at the event showed the ball still in Ellenburg’s hands as the scoreboard clock read all zeroes. In video, also taken by spectators, the final buzzer appears to sound a split second before Ellenburg released the shot.
“We sent a letter to the WIAA asking them to review the footage from the end of the game,” Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, wrote in a Monday press release. “I think it was pretty obvious to me and most people that saw it that the clock had expired when the last basket was made.
“Southwestern put their heart and soul not only into this game but the entire season. They have a lot to be proud of, and it would just be fitting if the WIAA would acknowledge what happened and put out an official statement.”
On Sunday, a Southwestern fan started an online petition on sign.MoveOn.org to request the WIAA declare Southwestern as the winner of the sectional championship game. The post included a photo of Ellenburg with the ball in his hands as time expired.
“This call needs to be addressed and made right!” the campaign starter wrote. “This basket was counted to send the game into overtime when clearly there is no time left on the clock and the ball is still in the Bangor players (sic) hands. Look at the clear evidence of this incorrect call and send the right team to State.”
The campaign also referenced a previous statement from the WIAA on another issue:
"As difficult as this situation is for everyone with inherent interest in the outcome, the WIAA has the responsibility to uphold the integrity of the rules of education-based athletics as established by the member schools."
“Please stick with your own words and uphold the Integrity and do the right thing!” the campaign starter wrote.
“Please help us and sign this petition to make our voices heard and reinforce that the right call does matter. It matters to every one of these kids, coaches, that worked day in and day out and gave their entire heart. To every parent, community member and student who supported day in and day out for these kids to give everything they have to EARN the right to advance just to have it taken away from a wrong call.”
As of 12:30 p.m. today, the campaign garnered 1,970 of the 2,000 signatures it sought. According to the latest U.S. Census, Hazel Green, Wis., has a projected population of 1,199.