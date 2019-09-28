Three years ago, Ty Bausch didn’t have a varsity football team to play for.
Now, the Cassville, Wis., native is making up for lost time for the Loras Duhawks.
A true freshman who didn’t play a down in the season opener, Bausch has cemented himself in the Loras offense with 135 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns over the last two contests.
It’s the byproduct of an offseason spent working ahead of the curve. Bausch showed up to Loras early in the summer for workouts to get a handle of the Duhawks’ complex offensive system.
“I committed somewhat early, so in the summer I came in with the older guys to pick up what I could,” said Bausch, a 5-foot-8, 180-pound running back who has a team-high 28 touches over the last two games. “Once I started picking up on it more and more, they started introducing me to new things.
“They tell me not to think of it like I’m a freshman. Just go out there and play football and that’s what I do.”
Right before Bausch’s sophomore season in 2016, the Cassville school district announced that it was canceling its varsity football program, citing low participation numbers. Bausch still saw action in a junior varsity schedule, but at that time, he doubted if he would get a shot to play at the college ranks.
A year later, Cassville merged with nearby Potosi for football and Bausch became an instant sensation for the new co-op team.
In Potosi/Cassville’s first-ever game (2017), he gashed Benton/Scales Mound for 232 yards rushing and four touchdowns on just 10 attempts. That season, he finished with 1,232 all-purpose yards and 17 TDs as the Chieftains went 9-3 and advanced to the third round of the Wisconsin Division 7 playoffs. Bausch led Potosi/Cassville again his senior year with 1,070 all-purpose yards and nine scores as the co-op went 8-3 and again advanced to the postseason. Both years the Chieftains lost to Black Hawk, who reached back-to-back state championship games.
“The coaches knew my goal was to play college football, so they taught me how to study, how to prepare,” Bausch said of his prep career. “They were really good about making me into a coachable player and being more mature since I wanted to play right away.”
His play caught the eye of Loras coach Steve Helminiak, who said he’d liked Bausch since he saw him play as a high school junior. One of the hurdles, however, was whether or not the back was the right fit for what the Duhawks wanted to do.
Loras likes to run a fast-paced, no-huddle spread offense that features a lot of run-pass-option play calls. It’s an intricate system and a hard one to adjust to if you’re a true freshman who’s played in a sophisticated scheme like that. Bausch said the offense at Potosi/Cassville was a lot more rudimentary than the one he’s part of now with the Duhawks.
But to Helminiak, Bausch had a lot of the traits that suited the offense — speed, agility, elusiveness, and intelligence. Even so, it’s surprised both coach and player how quickly he’s made an impact for Loras. In his first college football action, Week 2 against Benedictine, Bausch went off for 66 yards rushing on 13 carries and two touchdowns as the Duhawks blew out the Eagles, 42-14, at the Rock Bowl.
“He’s picked things up pretty quickly, he works extremely hard in practice and he prepares himself mentally,” said Helminiak. “We feel really good about him. He’s getting a lot of touches because we feel like he’s a guy that can handle that and be an explosive element to our offense.”
By Loras’ own admission, the offense has left something to be desired through the first three games of the season. The Duhawks lost their American Rivers Conference opener against Coe, 24-7, at the Rock Bowl on Saturday and several key Loras drives fell flat deep in Kohawks territory that could’ve changed the outcome. They have another tough opponent waiting for them when the Duhawks travel to Central this afternoon.
However, Bausch is one reason why Loras players are confident the team can get back on track. If he’s already this far along two games in to his career, the Duhawks are eager to see what he might become down the road.
“He’s a really hard working kid and to be able to step up in this offense as a freshman is really difficult,” said quarterback Noah Sigwarth. “It’s 100 percent hat’s off to that kid. He’s a real grinder and he deserves everything he’s earned so far.”