As a freshman, Addison Albrecht got a taste of the Illinois state track and field meet.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week is hungry for another trip to Charleston, Ill., and continues to improve her performances as the sectional meet quickly approaches. The River Ridge (Ill.) sophomore won the 100- and 200-meter dash and the long jump to lead the Galena/East Dubuque/River Ridge track and field tri-op to a runner-up team finish at the Christopher Becker Memorial Invitational in Cuba City,Wis., last Thursday.
“Addison came in ready to attack the season, and she continues to show nice improvements as the season progresses,” Galena/East Dubuque/River Ridge track coach David Eaton said. “She knows how to work hard, and it’s great to see her continue to succeed.”
Albrecht ran a 13.04 in the 100, a 27.63 in the 200 and jumped a 17-11 1/2 in the long jump last Thursday.
“Last year I think my best jump was 16 feet, and this year I’ve already gotten 18 a couple times,” Albrecht said. “It’s been pretty rewarding to see the improvements I’ve made.”
Albrecht spent her freshman season learning long jump technique and tips from senior teammate Julia Finazzo, who was the state champion in the long jump last season.
“Having Julia to learn from was such a great experience,” Albrecht said. “She taught me so much and continues to stay in contact with me and support me.”
Albrecht is hoping to qualify for the state meet in the long jump this season.
“I qualified for state in the 4x100 relay last season and it was an experience I’m hoping to recreate this season,” Albrecht said. “It was nothing less than amazing. I think making it to state in an individual event would be such a rewarding experience.”
Although she is only a sophomore, Eaton said that Albrecht has stepped right into a leadership role for the team.
“She’s a great kid, and she’s driven to succeed,” Eaton said. “She gives her best every time she steps on the track and that is infectious. The other kids are drawn to her.”
Added Albrecht: “I am still an underclassman and I don’t want to overstep, but I am happy to help those who are looking to me for pointers. I still look up to the juniors and seniors and hope that I can be that person when I am older.”
Albrecht said that despite the less-than-ideal weather conditions the teams have faced this spring, she is still thrilled to be competing in a normal season.
“Last year COVID was still a big topic and with three schools being combined to make our team, we really didn’t get to make that connection with our teammates,” she said. “This year things are pretty much back to normal and we have been able to bond with one another a lot more. It’s just something I’ve been very grateful for.”