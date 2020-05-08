The Loras women’s basketball season came to a screeching halt when the coronavirus outbreak shut down sports nationwide in March. The Duhawks were amidst a record-setting year, making the program’s first appearance in the NCAA Division III Sweet 16.
That moment taught Loras forward Courtney Schnoor a valuable lesson: never take it for granted. She plans to keep that in mind the next time she takes the court --- which will be at the international level.
Schnoor was selected to the USA D-3 Select women’s basketball team this week. Schnoor will represent the country this August when Team USA tours Brazil for competition.
“I have a whole new perspective on basketball since the season ended the way it did,” said Schnoor, a 6-foot-1 junior from Camanche, Iowa. “My whole senior year coming up, and the Brazil trip, I’m not going to take it for granted. Appreciate the chance that I have to play basketball. It can all end very quickly.”
Schnoor is the third Duhawk in the last two seasons to be selected for Team USA. Last summer, Bellevue Marquette grad Marissa Schroeder and Edgewood-Colesburg alum Kari Fitzpatrick teamed up for the Select Team.
In her first season starting for Loras, Schnoor averaged a career-high 13 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. She led all Duhawk starters with a 52.5 shooting percentage and 54 total offensive rebounds, earning her second-team all-American Rivers Conference honors.
Schroeder and Fitzpatrick’s experience last summer piqued Schnoor’s initial interest in the D-3 Select program. She just didn’t believe the team would eventually summon her.
“I wasn’t really expecting it,” Schnoor said. “(Schroeder and Fitzpatrick) both explained what it was and what I’d be doing. They both told me it was an experience unlike something they’d ever do again.”
After not starting a single game as a sophomore, Schnoor’s play stepped up significantly this year, according to Loras coach Justin Heinzen, adding that she improved both on and off the court. That she’s been selected among the best Division III women’s basketball players is no surprise for Heinzen.
“She took a great step forward this year,” said Heinzen, who coached the Duhawks to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances. “A ton more consistent for us and really solidified the post. Offensively, everybody sees, but defensively we felt good about her too. To play at that level in our league is great and to play at that level nationally is a huge boost in confidence for her.”
The D-3 Select Team, Heinzen said, is selected by invitation only, with chosen among the best each NCAA region has to offer.
“She matured a ton over the past two and a half years,” he added. “She’s got a great personality. Down to earth but knows when we mean business and she competes hard. It’s a really good mix to have.”
The D-3 Select Team tour is scheduled for Aug. 3-12, where Team USA will play three games in addition to sightseeing. Among tour stops will be a tour of the 2016 Olympic Village in Rio de Janiero.
Schnoor said the experience proved valuable for her teammates. She’s hopeful it will do the same for her.
“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Schnoor said. “I am thankful they see something in me as a basketball player and could not be more honored to be chosen for the 2020 Brazil team.”