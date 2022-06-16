The Iowa High School Athletic Association has revised its postseason boys basketball tournament structure.
Following a recommendation from its basketball advisory committee and the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association, the IHSAA will no longer conduct early releases of district and substate pods and the subsequent coaches meetings to seed the teams. Instead, the IHSAA will coordinate the brackets for the entire tournament, including state.
This winter, the IHSAA will release brackets for Class 2A and Class 1A during the week of Feb. 6, 2023, and for Class 4A and Class 3A one week later. Last season, district and substate assignments — prior to seeding meetings and brackets — were released starting Jan. 21.
“Pushing back the release dates will allow us to gather as much information as possible from regular-season games and complete improved postseason assignments,” Todd Tharp, the IHSAA assistant director and basketball administrator, said in a release. “We want to be responsive to our advisory committee and head coaches with their concerns regarding assignments and seeding meetings.”
IOWA STATE WRESTLING DUALS TO IOWA CITY
The IHSAA on Monday approved a three-year agreement to hold the state wrestling duals at the 5,000-seat Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa. The tournament will take place Feb. 4, 2023, and coincide with the inaugural Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union girls state tournament.
“In addition to the amenities Xtream Arena can provide, scheduling it alongside the new girls’ tournament will benefit our participating schools, officials, and spectators,” IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said. “We trust the team at Think Iowa City and Iowa City Area Sports Commission will help us grow the dual team tournament as part of an outstanding weekend of Iowa high school wrestling.”
IOWA STATE CROSS COUNTRY TO SHIFT TIMES
The IHSAA and IGHSAU approved rotating schedules for the co-ed state cross country meet, beginning this fall. For the past two years, the state meet consisted of two classes competing on a Friday and the other two competing the following day. (Previously, all four classes ran on a Saturday in late October or early November.)
The sanctioning bodies opted for the change to avoid teacher and sport scheduling conflicts at large and small schools. Each class will move one session each year along the two-day and four-session schedule. This fall, Class 1A and Class 2A will run on Friday, and the two larger classes will follow on Saturday. In 2023, Class 1A and 4A will run on Friday, and the two middle classes will compete on Saturday.
GALENA’S TEMPERLY EARNS ALL-STATE IN TRAPSHOOTING
Galena High School trapshooter Tyler Temperly made the Illinois all-state team with a season average of 23.3. The all-state team included the top 53 performers from the 1,133 Illinois State High School Clay Target League trapshooters from around the state.
The Pirates placed 41st at the state competition June 4 at Brittany Shooting range in Bunker Hill, Ill. Based on its scores from throughout the season, Galena placed second in its conference. The Pirates compete in the second-smallest division, as conferences are determined on the numbers of members on the team.
Galena’s state scores included: Temperly (92), Johnny Heller (90), Landon Casper (79), Will Anderson (76), Elliott Blaum (69), Sam Keene Wienen (65), Kiera Linenfelser (65) and Nick Handfelt (47).
