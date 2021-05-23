Here is a capsule look at teams in the Mississippi Valley Conference this season:
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Jason Loeffelholz (2nd season)
Last year — 15-6 (9-5)
Returning starters — Riley Dupont (Sr., OF); Carleigh Hodgson (Jr., 2B); Lydia Ettema (Soph., P/3B); Payton Paulson (Soph., P/IF); Olivia Francois (Jr., OF)
Other returning veterans — Katelyn Hammerand (Jr., IF); Brooke Hanson (Jr., OF); Chandler Houselog (Fr., C); Kate Muehring (Sr., 2B)
Promising newcomers — Hailey Maiers (Soph., 3B); Lauren Hefel (Fr., 1B); Mya Curry (Fr., SS); Mady Pint (8th, SS); Luci Weber (8th, C)
Outlook — The Mustangs graduated one of the TH Players of the Year and five other seniors from 2020, but still return a pair of pitchers with varsity experience. There is youth in the infield, but Hempstead has traditionally reloaded year after year. Ettema was among the conference’s top players last year, sporting a .452 average (28-for-62) with six doubles, eight home runs and 20 RBIs. Glab hit .344 (21-for-61) with six doubles, five homers and 16 RBIs.
DUBUQUE SENIOR
Coach — Kevin Steines (4th season)
Last year — 4-15 (3-14)
Returning starters — Emma Link (Sr., SS/3B); Aliyah Johnson (Jr., OF); Brylee Gaherty (Jr., C); Samantha McDonald (Soph., OF); Josie Potts (Soph., 2B); Aubree Steines (Soph., 1B); Sophie Link (Fr., SS/3B)
Other returning veterans — Emma Clancy (Sr., P); Sydney Schultz (Jr., P); Meredith Gatto (Soph., P); Rayghan Hansen (Soph., OF)
Promising newcomers — Lily Balayti (Jr., OF); Ella Johnson (Jr., OF); Taylor Kinion (Soph., C); Lacey King (Fr., OF)
Outlook — Last season was one of growing pains for the Rams, but they return mostly intact after graduating just two players from a year ago. Both Links and Aliyah Johnson emerged as key players for Senior last year and will be counted on to help lead the team this summer. Johnson hit .382 (21-for-55) with 18 runs, two doubles, two triples, two home runs and nine RBIs. Emma Link hit .358 (19-for-53) with 18 runs, five doubles and 14 RBIs, and Sophie Link was 20-for-58 (.345) with 14 runs.
DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Coach — Ashley Cullen (4th season)
Last year — 11-13 (4-10)
Returning starter — Isabelle Pfeiffer (Jr., 3B)
Promising newcomers — Alex Glatt (Soph., P/1B); Avery Schmidt (Soph., OF/1B); Hannah Ness (Fr., 2B/1B); Julia Busch (Fr., C/3B); Anna Rolling (8th, P/1B/OF); Myla Breithaupt (8th, SS); Kayla Wuebker (8th, OF); Taylor Borgerding (8th, OF); Lexi Zeal (8th, P/2B); Emma Kelzer (8th, OF); Lauren McClimon (8th, OF); Sarah Bandy (8th, OF); Bianka Godfredsen-Lima (Fr., OF); Alison Unsen (8th, OF); Amalia Strahl (8th, 1B); Kylee Meehan (8th, UTIL)
Outlook — The Golden Eagles will have a much different look this year with more turnover than most seasons. Wahlert was not senior-heavy last year, but Pfeiffer is the only returning player with experience after hitting .324 (24-for-74) with a home run and 12 RBIs last year. Cullen sees plenty of talent on the roster, though there is also a ton of youth — 14 of 17 players are freshmen or younger. There will be growing pains this season, but the future is bright.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Coach — Rex Massey (1st season)
Last year — 11-8, 5-2 MVC
Returning starters — Sydney Kennedy (Sr., P); Sara Horsfield (Sr., OF); Meg Besler (Sr., 2B); Meredith Hoerner (Jr., P)
Other returning veterans — Hallie Wilgenbusch (Sr., 3B); Abigail Kluesner (Sr., 1B/DH); Maddie Harris (Jr., C); Maddie Heiderscheit (Jr., OF); Audrey Biermann (Jr., OF)
Promising newcomers — Shelby Rice (Jr., IF); Hailey Wulfekuhle (Fr., OF)
Outlook — The Bobcats are poised for a big season with the return of two veteran pitchers and five seniors — including Kennedy 2020 co-TH Player of the Year. The season was limited last year, so there will still be some growing pains as players gain valuable experience. But, Massey wants to see more efficiency after the team totaled just four home runs and nine sacrifices against 120 strikeouts. Kennedy posted a 1.67 earned run average while striking out 103 in 84 innings last year. She also hit a team-best .469 (30-for-64) with 11 RBIs. Kluesner drew a team-high 11 walks last year, and the combination of Biermann — a four-time state track champion — and Horsfield gives the Bobcats plenty of speed on the basepaths.