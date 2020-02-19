Dubuque Wahlert might be picking up steam at the perfect time of the season.
Cael Schmitt sank five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 29 points, and the Golden Eagles won consecutive games for the first time this season, beating Waterloo East, 78-60, on Tuesday night at Wahlert Gymnasium.
Jacob Schockemoehl added 24 points for Wahlert (6-13), which was coming off a 68-63 win over city rival Hempstead on Friday and had lost its last six games before that.
TJ Fowler added eight points for Wahlert, which saw 10 different players score at least two points.
Cedar Falls 62 Dubuque Hempstead 50 — At Moody Gym: Jamari Smith led the Mustangs with 15 points, Kellen Strohmeyer added 12 and Michael Duax 10, but Hempstead lost for the fourth time in five games.
Dubuque Senior 67 Linn-Mar 49 — At Marion, Iowa: Tyler Schuster scored 12 points, Kendrick Watkins-Hogue and Daquan Lewis had 11 apiece, and Cooper Medinger chipped in 10 as the Rams (17-3) used a balanced attack to beat the Lions.
Waterloo West 58, Western Dubuque 44 — At Waterloo, Iowa: Dylan Johnson scored 15 points to pace the Bobcats, but Waterloo West scored 26 points in the fourth quarter and rallied to victory.
Potosi 74, River Ridge (Ill.) 56 — At Potosi, Wis.: Frank Kruser scored a game-high 24 points, Ty Dressler and Nick Edge added 12 apiece, and the Chieftains beat the Wildcats in an interstate matchup.
Warren 53, East Dubuque 52 — At Warren, Ill.: Matthew Riedl scored 15 points as Warren clipped East Dubuque. Declan Schemmel scored 17 for East Dubuque, which slipped to 25-5 overall.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cascade 63, Clayton Ridge 14 — At Cascade, Iowa: Nicole McDermott scored 19 points and Alyssa Lux added 13, and the Cougars rolled out to a 24-4 halftime lead and cruised to victory over the Eagles in their Class 2A regional quarterfinal. Cascade will host Dyersville Beckman in Friday’s semifinal.
Dyersville Beckman 55, Alburnett 36 — At Dyersville, Iowa: The Trailblazers rolled past the Pirates in their Class 2A regional quarterfinal and advanced to play at Cascade in Friday’s semifinal.
Bellevue 62, Northeast Goose Lake 50 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Comets cruised past the Rebels in their Class 2A regional quarterfinal and will play at Iowa City Regina in Friday’s regional semifinal.
Amboy 47, Galena 33 — At Pecatonica, Ill.: Sami Wasmund scored 16 points and Mackenzie Muehleip added 11, but it wasn’t enough to lift the Pirates past Amboy in a Class 1A sectional semifinal.
Prairie du Chien 56, Cuba City 44 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Ella Hager scored 11 points and Allison Allbee added 10, leading the Blackhawks to a non-conference win over the Cubans.
Potosi/Cassville 62, Benton 33 — At Benton, Wis.: Anna Kartman scored 14 points, Justice Udelhofen added 13 and Jessica Noonan 10, and Potosi/Cassville (12-8) routed the Zephyrs (0-21).
PREP WRESTLING
Prairie du Chien to state duals — At Lodi, Wis.: The Blackhawks rolled through their team sectional to reach the WIAA Division 2 state dual tournament for the first time in program history. Prairie du Chien defeated Richland Center, 65-18, in the semifinal before topping sectional host Lodi, 40-30, in the final. Ryder Koenig (113 pounds), Kurt Wall (132), Traeton Saint (160), Tyler Hannah (195) and Colten Wall (220) won by fall in the final for the Blackhawks.
Rhett Koenig (106), Luke Kramer (126) and Bradyn Saint (170) also won matches in the final for the Blackhawks.
Jerrod Osterkamp (285), Ryder Koenig (106), Rhett Koenig, Maddox Cejka (120), Kramer, Matt Rogge (132), Brogan Brewers (152), Traeton Saint, Bradyn Saint, Hannah and Colten Wall won matches in the semifinals.
Fennimore to state — At Brookwood, Wis.: Fennimore is headed back to the WIAA Division 3 state dual tournament after defeating La Crosse Aquinas, 51-21, in their D-3 sectional final. The Golden Eagles defeated Royall, 69-12, in the semifinals.
Brecken Muench (113 pounds), Luke Blair (126), Nick Blaschke (160), Mason Miles (170), Will Ahnen (182) and Aaron Ragels (220) won by fall in the final for Fennimore. Jayden Glasbrenner (120), Alex Birchman (132), Aidan Nutter (138) and Logan Klaas (285) also won matches in the final for the Eagles.
Cameron Winkers (285), Brett Birchman (106), Muench, Glasbrenner, Macoy Fitzgerald (126), Maximos Miles (132), Alex Birchman (138), Nutter, Kaden Hahn (152), Miles, Ahnen and Ragels won matches in the semifinals.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Mount Mercy 3, Clarke 0 — At Kehl Center: Nick Ramos spiked a team-high 12 kills and Mike Jenkins had 27 assists, but the Pride (4-9, 2-3 Heart of America Conference) lost to the Mustangs, 25-21, 25-22, 25-21.