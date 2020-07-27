FORT DODGE, Iowa -- For six frustrating innings, West Delaware just couldn’t find a hit.
Finally, with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, they finally started falling.
Then, with the tying run on deck, the game -- and the Hawks’ season -- suddenly ended on a foul ball.
Kayla Felton’s foul ball was the final play of the game as an umpire ruled the base-runner left first base prior to the pitch, sealing seventh-seeded Winterset’s 7-4 victory over No. 2 West Delaware in an Iowa Class 4A state quarterfinal on Monday at Rogers Sports Complex.
Winterset (15-7) advanced to Thursday’s state semifinal against sixth-seeded Dallas Center-Grimes (20-9). West Delaware ended the season 21-5.
“We’re really, really sad that it ended this way, but we’re still grateful we were able to come here and be able to play, compared to other schools that weren’t able to participate this year,” said West Delaware left fielder Alissa Holtz, who collected three of the Hawks’ seven hits.
Trailing, 7-1, Eve Wedewer opened the seventh with a double to left field before Winterset starter Thea Banning struck out the next two batters. Leah Wegmann drove an RBI single to left and Holtz beat out an infield hit. The runners moved to second and third on a passed ball, setting up Mia Peyton’s two-run single to the gap in left-center.
With pinch-runner Lexi Hartman on first and leading hitter Macey Kleitsch representing the tying run in the on-deck circle, Felton fouled off the first pitch she saw.
The Winterset players soon began cheering as they realized what had happened.
“I thought it was called on me. I thought I threw something illegal,” Banning said.
Instead, the game was over.
“It’s tough. But I think you’ve got to look at the big picture,” West Delaware coach Tiffany Rave said. “In any ball game you play, whether it’s softball or anything else, one play does not decide a game. We had a lot of opportunities. We had seven innings worth and 21 outs to work with. Unfortunately, one out didn’t go our way and that’s just the way it is.”
It certainly didn’t look like it would be a close game after the Huskies pounded out 11 hits and seven runs in the first three innings alone. Winterset scored five runs in the second inning, with Ava Lowden’s two-run homer putting the Huskies ahead, 6-0.
“All of us had our doubts, but we all picked our heads up and were like, ‘we’ve got to show what Hawk softball really is,’” Holtz said. “Getting those runs in the last inning really made us feel better about ourselves and what our team was about.”
West Delaware got one run back in the bottom of the second as Wegmann, the Hawks’ catcher, worked a two-out walk. Courtesy runner Alivia Schulte stole second and scored on Holtz’s single.
But Banning limited West Delaware after that. Until the seventh, the Hawks managed just two more base runners -- one in the fourth and one in the fifth.
“They hit the ball in spots and we kind of hit it right to people,” said Kleitsch, who allowed 13 hits with two walks, one intentional, and two strikeouts. “I thought we were prepared for the game, we just couldn’t get any momentum on our side. No matter how it was going though, we were giving our full effort and things just didn’t turn out like we’d like to.
“But we played our hearts out and I’m just proud of that.”