Drew Francois and Jaden Arnold tallied two hits and an RBI each, and Sam Weber pitched four scoreless innings of relief to earn the win as Dubuque Senior downed Cedar Rapids Washington, 4-3, on Wednesday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
The Rams extended their season-long winning streak to five games.
Edgewood-Colesburg 5, Clayton Ridge 4 — At Edgewood, Iowa: The Eagles fell to 5-21 on the season with a narrow loss to the Vikings.
Recommended for you
(Tuesday’s late games)
Dubuque Hempstead 9-7, Pleasant Valley 8-17 — At Riverdale, Iowa: The Mustangs plated four runs in the top of the seventh to steal Game 1 from the Spartans. Jonny Muehring went 2-for-4 and Brody Ruffridge doubled and had four RBIs. Muehring added two more hits in the nightcap, and Tyler Loso went 2-for-4, but Pleasant Valley plated runs in every inning to come away with a split.
Cascade 5-13, Anamosa 4-3 — At Cascade, Iowa: Cade Rausch went 3-for-4 and struck out five while scattering seven hits in 5 1/3 innings for the Cougars in the opener. Mick Hoffman added a pair of hits in the River Valley Conference game. In the nightcap, Mason Otting collected two hits and four RBIs, Hoffman had two hits and two RBIs, and Will Hosch drove in a pair of runs.
Bellevue Marquette 9, Durant 8 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Cam Templeton and Eli Scott contributed two hits apiece, and Jack Kirk drove in two runs to lead the Mohawks.
Maquoketa 5-0, Monticello 0-2 — At Monticello, Iowa: Braedon Tranel went 4-for-4 and pitched a complete-game, five-hit, six-strikeout shutout in the opener of the River Valley Conference twin bill. Kasey Coakley and Parker Burmeister added two hits apiece. In the nightcap, Tranel and Jonny Burns had two hits apiece, and Dylan Mangler took the hard-luck loss despite allowing only two hits.
West Delaware 8, DeWitt Central 5 — At Manchester, Iowa: The Hawks collected 10 hits to beat their former WaMaC Conference rivals in a non-league game.
MFL/Mar-Mac 11, Clayton Ridge 1 — At Guttenberg, Iowa: Ashton Thiese drove in the lone run for Clayton Ridge and had one of the Eagles’ three hits in the home loss.
PREP SOFTBALL
Dubuque Wahlert 12, Cedar Rapids Washington 0 — At Wahlert: Anna Roling allowed just one hit over four shutout innings and went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Class 3A No. 6-ranked Wahlert to a four-inning mercy-rule victory. Ruth Tauber, Tierani Teslow, Julia Roth and Kylie Sieverding added two hits each.
Dubuque Hempstead 4, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Peyton Paulsen struck out eight against just one walk in a complete-game shut-out effort to lead the 5A No. 11-ranked Mustangs. Sophia Gratton and Lydia Ettema had two hits apiece.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 4, Dubuque Senior 1 — At Wiegand Field: Jolee Strohmeyer and Rylie Moore had two hits apiece, but the Rams saw their six-game winning streak halted. Lily McCarty struck out 11 over 5 1/3 innings of relief for Senior.
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Cascade 8, Rickardsville 0 — At Worthington, Iowa: Connor Grant struck out six and surrendered just three hits, and was 2-for-3 at the plate with two runs scored as the Reds ousted the A’s in a quarterfinal matchup at the Worthington Tournament.
Epworth 4, Bernard 0 — At Worthington, Iowa: Aidan Wojciehowski allowed just one hit and struck out 16 as Epworth bested Bernard in the quarterfinals of the Worthington Tournament on Tuesday. Dylan Kramer had two hits and John Cornelius two RBIs for the Orioles.