Cuba City’s Max Lucey goes up for a layup during the Cubans’ game against Darlington on Thursday in Cuba City, Wis. Cuba City won, 86-66.

 Shannon Mumm/Telegraph Herald

CUBA CITY, Wis. — The Cuba City boys basketball team had its offense flowing Thursday night.

The Cubans had five players in double figures as they rolled over SWAL champion Darlington, 86-66, in the final conference game of the season.

