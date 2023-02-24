CUBA CITY, Wis. — The Cuba City boys basketball team had its offense flowing Thursday night.
CUBA CITY, Wis. — The Cuba City boys basketball team had its offense flowing Thursday night.
The Cubans had five players in double figures as they rolled over SWAL champion Darlington, 86-66, in the final conference game of the season.
Cuba City (17-6, 11-4) reclaimed the lead after Darlington (21-3, 12-2) scored the first basket of the game and never trailed again.
The Cubans were led in scoring with 18 points from seniors Riley and Reece Rosenkranz and sophomore Gavin Vaassen. Senior Cody Houtakker added 16 points while senior Max Lucey added 14.
“We knew we had to bring more intensity than the first time we played them,” said Lucey, who was face guarded the entire game. “They made it challenging to get to the rim so I had to work on setting good screens so other guys could get open.”
The Cubans led, 37-34, at the half after leading by as many as 12 following a Riley Rosenkranz 3-pointer with 5:25 remaining.
“We wanted to do a better job at getting the boards and eliminating their second-chance opportunities,” Riley Rosenkranz said. “This is a good momentum builder for us heading into the postseason next week.”
Cuba City coach Jerry Petitgoue also stressed the importance of being active on the boards.
“Rebounding is so important, and you have to get it done against a really good team like Darlington,” he said. “Our kids stepped up, especially sophomore Gavin Vaassen. He is just a breath of fresh air for us coming off the bench.”
The Redbirds were able to pull within 41-38 on a Will Murray bucket, but the Cubans used an 11-0 run to go up, 59-43, with 12 minutes to play.
“I’ve said all season that we have the potential to be a very good basketball team, and tonight we were a very good basketball team,” Petitgoue said. “This is what you want to see out of your team with tournament play right around the corner.”
The Redbirds had no answer for the Cuba City offense in the second half as the Cubans continued to pull away.
“We know we have the ability to beat really good teams, and we want to keep this momentum going into Saturday and next week’s games,” Reece Rosenkranz said. “Tonight we showed that we don’t rely on just one guy. Everyone on the court can score big for us.”
The Redbirds were led by Will Murray with 18 points. Carver Fitzsimons added 13, while Brady Long scored 11.
Cuba City will play host to Division 1 Oconomowoc on Saturday before hosting No. 12-seed Riverdale in a WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal on Tuesday.
Darlington, a No. 1 seed, will have a first-round bye and will play the winner of the Randolph/Cambridge game next Friday.
