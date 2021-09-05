A capsule look at the Wisconsin boys cross country season:
BELMONT/SHULLSBURG
Coach — Zach Wedige
Returning letterwinners —Garrett Ray (jr.), Carter Kettler (soph.).
Promising newcomers — Karter Alderson (soph.), Gavin Austin (soph.).
Season outlook — Wedige has been impressed by the runners’ attitude and desire to get better every day.
BOSCOBEL
Coach — Skyler Reynolds
Last season — The Bulldogs won the Division 3 subectional meet it hosted, then finished third at the Darlington sectional meet.
Top underclassmen last season — Levi Glasbrenner (sr.), Brady Smith (sr.), Ben Bohringer (sr.), Gabe Davis (soph.), Parker Steele (sr.).
Season outlook — The Bulldogs graduated only two runners from its sectional lineup, which narrowly missed a trip to state. Boscobel is the two-time defending SWAL champs.
DARLINGTON
Coach — Arnie Miehe
Last season — The Redbirds placed third in the SWAL meet and won a sectional title for the 12th time in 13 seasons before taking fifth at the state meet.
Returning state placewinners — Rhett Reuter (sr., 6th among team runners, 17:08.1), George West (jr., 9th, 17:19.6), Ethan Thompson (sr., 75th, 20:09.5), Luis Rios (sr., 76th, 20:10.7).
Other returning letterwinners — Alan Guzman, Jhovanny Cruz, Richard Cruz, Jason Martinez, Ethan Aird, Liam Lansing, Phillip McGowan.
Promising newcomers — Landon King, Juan Jimenez, Ben Weaver, Hudson Gratz, Kaden Dempsey, Matt Belanger.
Season outlook — Darlington graduated three runners from the state meet team and will need youngsters to step up.
DODGEVILLE/MINERAL POINT
Coaches — Denny McGraw and Joe Hanson
Last season — The co-op program finished fourth at the Division 1 sectional meet after winning the Southwest Wisconsin Conference meet.
Returning state qualifiers — Will Aurit (sr., 55th overall, 17:06.4).
Other returning letterwinners — Cam Dampf, Charlie Keith, Wyatt Scheckel, Chandler Williams, Joey Robinson, Mason Winch.
Season outlook — Dodgeville/Mineral Point again returns a solid nucleus with sights set on reaching the postseason.
FENNIMORE
Coach — Ryanne Bell
Last season — The Golden Eagles placed 6th at the Division 3 subsectional meet at Boscobel.
Top underclassmen last season — Nick Needham, Riley Foreyt, Max Kenney, Carter Bunn, Dominic Helms, Brennen Freymiller.
Season outlook — The Golden Eagles graduated only their fifth runner from the subsectional meet and should contend in the SWAL this fall.
IOWA-GRANT
Coach — Jacob Winkler
Last season — The Panthers placed second at the SWAL meet and third at the Division 3 subsectional meet.
Returning letterwinners —Mason Aide (jr.), Owen Laufenberg (jr.), Caden Pennekamp (jr.), Felix Bartolo-Garcia (soph.), Dylan Bingham (sr.).
Promising newcomers — Bret Connolly (fr.), C.J. Straka (fr.).
Outlook — The Panthers look to fill the shoes of Nick Connolly, a four-time Division 3 state qualifier, and four other seniors.
LANCASTER
Coach — Taylor Reynolds
Last season — The Flying Arrows finished fifth at the Division 3 subsectional meet at Boscobel.
Returning letterwinners — R.J. Hutchcroft (sr.), Findley Hoffman (soph.), Brady Sperle (soph.).
Promising newcomers — Jason Wolf (fr.), Will Schindler (fr.), Clement Duve (fr.).
Season outlook — The Flying Arrows will lean on Hutchcroft, who ran a 17:41 last season.
PLATTEVILLE
Coach — Rob Serres
Last season — The Hillmen finished second in the Southwest Wisconsin Conference meet and third of nine teams at the Division 2 subsectional meet.
Returning letterwinners — Quinn Wright (jr.), Erik Grabandt (jr.), Zade Plumb (soph.), Casen Udelhofen (jr.), Marcus Sponsler (soph.), Brian Richter (soph.), Noah Deis (jr.), Daniel Wells (jr.), Dominic Fransler (soph.), Daniel Wells (jr.), Fernando Ramos (jr.), Antonio Denucci (soph.), Nicolas Rohou (soph.), Sawyer Roth (soph.), Will Siegl-Gesin (soph.).
Promising newcomers — Jamison Coffey (fr.), Andrew Donner (fr.), Nathan Mumm (fr.), Lucas Taber (fr.), Jonah Vorwald (fr.), Aksel Shuldes (soph.), Garrett Brehm (jr.), Nick Burkard (jr.), David Li (jr.), Miles Zhang (jr.).
Season outlook — The Hillmen return a solid nucleus that should contend for a SWC title.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN
Coach — Mike Liddell
Last season — The Blackhawks finished 9th at the Division 2 subsectional at Westby.
Top underclassmen in 2020 — Spencer DeHart, Max Anthony, Bryce Priebe, Chase Kozelka, Ryan Waller, Corbin Reade.
Season outlook — The Blackhawks ran two juniors, two sophomores and a freshman at the subsectional last season.
RIVER RIDGE
Coach — Shane Sperle
Last season — The Timberwolves finished 7th at the Division 3 subsectional meet.
Returning letterwinners — Cahill Nichols (jr.), Seth Breuer (sr.), Rylan Linder (soph.), Brady Burmeister (soph.), Luke Patterson (fr.), Colton Moris (fr.), Jordan Parker (jr.), Blake Parker (jr.).
Season outlook — The Timberwolves graduated four seniors who were with the program the first four seasons of its existence.
SOUTHWESTERN/CUBA CITY/BENTON
Coach — Paul Reynolds
Last season — The tri-op finished 6th at the Division 2 subsectional at Westby.
Returning letterwinners — Justin Reuter, Dylan Rouse, Jackson Klang, Evan Matthews, Drew Robson, Parker Johnson, Logan Brant, Hector Mendez.
Promising newcomers — Noah Wood, Devon Hill, Andy Atten, Nikolai Soakochoff.
Season outlook — The tri-op returns all of its top runners from a year ago.