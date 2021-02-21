The Iowa boys prep basketball postseason is already well underway, but now the highest classes are ready for a piece of the action.
Programs in Class 4A and 3A open substate play on Monday, with teams starting their journeys with the hope of booking trips to the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on March 8-12.
Here is a look at the substate brackets featuring area teams in Class 4A/3A:
CLASS 4A SUBSTATE 5
Schedule — Monday’s quarterfinals: Davenport West (7-7) at Dubuque Senior (9-8), Clinton (1-17) at Muscatine (9-9); Friday’s semifinals: Davenport West/Senior winner at Dubuque Hempstead (15-4), Clinton/Muscatine winner at North Scott (11-7); Substate final on March 2 at Clinton High School.
Hempstead stat leaders — Michael Duax (23 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 4.1 apg), Jamari Smith (14.8 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 3 apg), Cameron Fens (10 ppg, 6 rpg).
Senior stat leaders — Jim Bonifas (11.2 ppg, 6.3 rpg), Max Link (9.8 ppg), Cain McWilliams (9 ppg, 3.1 apg).
Outlook — Hempstead’s lone trip to the state tournament remains 2017, which ended in a quarterfinal loss to Cedar Rapids Kennedy. Behind Northern Iowa recruit and elite talent Michael Duax, the Mustangs appear primed to finally attain their second trip to state out of this bracket, but a giant hurdle could stand in their way — the rival Rams. After a rocky start, Senior finally got Kendrick Watkins-Hogue back on the floor, and the senior has provided a spark. One more weapon on the floor has resulted in more open looks for the players and the Rams closed the regular season on a six-game winning streak. They’ll try to make it seven on Monday against the .500 Falcons. With a win there, it would be the Mustangs and Rams doing battle for a third time this season. Hempstead swept the first two — 69-42 at Moody Gym on Jan. 5 and 63-53 at Nora Gym on Jan. 29 — but so many times the old adage has played out of it being difficult to beat a team three times in one season. It should be a dog fight, and whoever survives it will have a good chance in the final to punch their ticket to the Well. The Rams have been to state seven times and were runner-up in 2019.
CLASS 3A SUBSTATE 3
Schedule — Monday’s quarterfinals: Benton Community (1-20) at Western Dubuque (15-4), Dubuque Wahlert (8-9) at Waverly-Shell Rock (11-10), Charles City (9-12) at Crestwood (12-6), Independence (8-13) at Decorah (15-6); Thursday’s semifinals: Benton/WD winner vs. Wahlert/Waverly-Shell Rock winner at Epworth, Charles City/Crestwood winner vs. Independence/Decorah winner at Cresco; Substate final on March 1 at Waverly-Shell Rock High School (unless Go-Hawks reach the final, then site TBD).
Western Dubuque stat leaders — Dylan Johnson (16.3 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 2.5 apg), Garrett Baumhover (15 ppg, 5.6 apg, 3.6 rpg), Nick Bryant (11.6 ppg, 2.5 apg).
Wahlert stat leaders — Nathan Donovan (13.5 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 3.5 apg), Ben Freed (11 ppg), Duke Faley (9.6 ppg, 6 rpg).
Outlook — Behind a dynamic offense led by a big man with long-range in Dylan Johnson and playmaking guard Garrett Baumhover, the Bobcats are primed to make a run at their first state berth since finishing runner-up in 2012. WD has reached state on three occasions, and the eighth-ranked Bobcats have the pieces to make it four. Wahlert had a rollercoaster season, but as always is a contender when it comes playoff time. The pedigree speaks for itself — 27 trips to the state tournament, with the last coming in 2016. The Golden Eagles will have to battle in the opening round, but could earn a trip to Epworth for Round 3 with the Bobcats in the semifinals. WD swept the regular season in a couple of thrillers, 49-48 on Jan. 5 and 40-38 on Jan. 29.
CLASS 3A SUBSTATE 4
Schedule — Monday’s quarterfinals: South Tama (1-16) at Solon (18-2), Maquoketa (7-13) at West Delaware (10-11), Vinton-Shellsburg (10-11) at Monticello (19-0), Center Point-Urbana (9-13) at DeWitt Central (11-10); Thursday’s semifinals: South Tama/Solon winner vs. Maquoketa/WD winner at Solon, Vinton-Shellsburg/Monticello winner vs. CP-U/DeWitt winner at Monticello; Substate final on March 1 at site yet to be determined.
Maquoketa stat leaders — Caiden Atienza (15.1 ppg, 9.3 rpg), Brady Digmann (12 ppg, 4 rpg, 2 apg), Connor Becker (10.2 ppg, 3.1 rpg).
West Delaware stat leaders — Kyle Kelley (20.6 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 2 apg), Blake DeMoss (9.4 ppg, 3.2 apg), Logan Woellert (8.3 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 3.4 apg).
Outlook — The Cardinals will look to turn the tides against the Hawks in their opener, as West Delaware swept Maquoketa during the regular season — 78-69 on Jan. 8 and 83-56 on Feb. 2. No. 8-ranked Solon is the favorite in the bracket and would be an incredibly tough challenge in the semifinals.