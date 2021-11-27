Rick Schatzabel feels a little guilty stepping away from work for a few hours to compete in the Eagle Point Software/Brunswick Big 10 bowling tournament each weekend.
So far, he’s made it worth the extra work for his colleagues.
Schatzabel posted two more convincing wins Saturday at Cherry Lanes to claim the winners’ bracket in the 64-man, double-elimination tournament. He earned this week off — from bowling — while the consolation bracket will be determined and advanced to the overall championship next Saturday.
“I have an amazing staff that covers for me when I come down to Dubuque and bowl, especially because it’s during our busiest time of the week,” said Schatzabel, who works at his wife’s establishment, Miss Kitty’s Grape Escape in Galena, Ill. “So I told them, if I win, the whole prize fund is going in the tip jar.
“We’re a team, and we’re a family, so not only do we work together, we stand together. In a small business, you know all of your employees inside and out. That’s my way of showing my appreciation to them for taking on the extra work at the bar while I’m gone.”
Schatzabel rolled a 666 for a 79-pin victory over Dan Moore in the winners’ bracket final after defeating Craig Liddle, 713-598, in the semifinal round earlier Saturday night. Moore took over the high game of the tournament with a perfect game when he bounced Lonie Brown, 737-595, in the other semifinal.
Schatzabel defeated Zach Schultz by a 714-546 margin and took down Donny Breitbach, 763-708, on the opening weekend of the tournament. He reached the semifinals after a 656-536 win over Chris Pfab and a 700-689 decision over Austin Camp on the second weekend.
“I have to give a lot of credit to Steve Beck, because my game has really improved since I’ve been working with him every Wednesday night for an hour or two,” Schatzabel said of the former Big 10 champion. “He’s really helped me and my son with our mechanics, and it’s made a huge difference.”
But working with Beck hasn’t made bowling in the Big 10 easy by any means.
“I feel like I’m hyperventilating every time I’m up there, like I’m going to have a heart attack,” Schatzabel said. “There are so many guys in this tournament that I’ve looked up to for a long time, and I consider it an honor to be on the same pair of lanes with them.”
Schatzabel would love to watch tonight’s consolation bracket action, which begins at 5 p.m. and includes four matches to determine his opponent next week. But, duty calls, and he will be side-by-side with the colleagues who have been covering for him the last few weeks.
“When I’ve been bowling, the same things have been going through my head: focus, hit your mark, follow through,” Schatzabel said. “But, at the same time, I’ve also been thinking, ‘Are they doing OK back at the bar?’ So, as much as I’d love to be there to watch and root everyone on, I know I have to be there for my co-workers.”
Tough breaks — John Biver found himself on both ends of the spectrum last week, when two bowlers dropped consolation-bracket matches last week despite shooting national honor counts. Biver eliminated Cory Deutmeyer, 728-715, in a 5 p.m. match, then lost to Sheffield by a 719-713 count.
Consolation-bracket final — Tonight’s action begins at 5 p.m. with Cody Beck facing Brown, and Stefan Sheffield meeting Liddle. The winners square off at 6 p.m. for the right to meet Moore in the consolation-bracket final at 7 p.m.
Beck withstood a late rally by Ryan Kase before holding on for a 658-656 decision in the first match, then advanced with a 756-632 victory over Austin Camp. Sheffield spoiled the Biver family’s night, taking out Steve Biver by a 692-621 margin and John Biver by a 719-713 count.