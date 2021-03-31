Riley Rosenthal couldn’t have asked for a better role model as he navigates his rookie season in the United States Hockey League.
Both on and off the ice, Anaheim Ducks prospect Henry Thrun has been a model of consistency since returning to the Dubuque Fighting Saints after helping USA Hockey win the World Junior Championships in January. On Tuesday, the USHL selected Thrun as its defenseman of the week.
“Just in watching him every day, you see he has a high level of detail in everything he does, whether it’s in the gym or on the ice at practice,” said Rosenthal, a 17-year-old defenseman from Boca Raton, Fla. “It explains why he’s had opportunities at higher levels and why he’s had so much success in his career.
“It’s great for me to learn from someone like him. He’s had a big impact on the team, as well, because he’s someone you can look to for leadership and someone you can count on in key situations. He’s always level-headed and focused on the task at hand.”
Saints general manager Kalle Larsson added Thrun to the roster last summer when it appeared Harvard University would not take the ice this season due to coronavirus concerns. That hunch later came into fruition.
Thrun, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound left-shot defenseman from Southborough, Mass., earned a spot on the ECAC all-rookie squad last season after tallying three goals and 21 points in 31 games for the Crimson. His desire to compete led him to Dubuque, rather than taking a full season away from the game, before returning to Harvard for as many as three seasons of eligibility remaining.
Prior to enrolling at Harvard, Thrun played on arguably the strongest one-year class in USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program history. That squad had a record 17 players selected in the NHL Draft, including Thrun in the fourth round, 101st overall, to the Ducks. Thrun joined several of those prospects in Edmonton to win the World Junior Championships.
He’s shared those experiences, both verbally and non-verbally, since his return.
“I definitely try to shed some knowledge on the young guys, especially the defensemen because I spend a little more time with them,” Thrun said. “There are little tips or little tricks that they can work on now, so they’re prepared to play at the collegiate level when they get there. I try to let them know what works and what doesn’t work.
“The biggest differences are the pace and the physicality. There’s so much skill in the USHL, but there’s just as much skill in college and there’s an added grit factor and a high premium on defense. You have to play a hard, heavy style of defense at that level. The sooner you get accustomed to playing that way, the easier the transition to college hockey will be.”
Thrun also understands the toll a long season can take on a team. So, he also tries to keep the pulse of his teammates away from the game.
“It’s important to have a feel for how guys are feeling and what the overall team vibe is,” Thrun said. “I try to keep things light, but serious at the same time. You want to make sure guys are staying on task so we can work together toward the team’s success. Our main focus is on the day-to-day.”
Thrun’s consistency has helped the Saints make a push for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Dubuque (18-19-4) has recovered from a 1-10-0 start and sits eight points out of a playoff spot entering the final month of the season.
Thrun has tallied five goals, 12 points and only two penalty minutes in 11 games since returning to Dubuque. That includes three goals and five assists during a four-game point scoring streak. He has been held off the scoresheet only three times in those 11 games.
This weekend, Thrun tallied two goals and three assists and went a plus-four as the Saints earned five of a possible six standings points. He scored on two of his three shots on goal.
“Our team right now is focused more on accomplishments as a group, rather than individual awards,” Thrun said. “Going weekend to weekend, winning all of our games is the priority. It’s nice to be recognized by the league for some individual success, but, at the end of the day, I have a lot of great teammates who set me up and finish off plays I’ve made. I couldn’t have done this without them.”