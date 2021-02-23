The turning point came just prior to the Mississippi Valley Conference divisional tournament last month.
First-year coach Peggy Pregler-Leibfried sat down with her seniors in an effort to pump a little more life into the Dubuque Senior girls bowling squad. Together, they came up with a few motivational phrases they could turn into cheers for the meet at May City Bowl in Cedar Rapids.
While the Rams finished fifth at that tournament on Jan. 28, they sparked an enthusiasm that carried them all the way to an at-large berth in today’s Iowa Class 3A state tournament at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo. Senior earned the No. 4 seed and will join city rival and No. 3-seed Hempstead in the eight-team field that begins play at 8:30 a.m.
“We really came together as a team that day,” said senior Emma Clancy, who shot a two-game 440 last week in the regional meet to finish fourth and earn an at-large individual berth and the No. 7 seed for state. “It brought the morale up and it brought the energy level up. We started bowling together more, instead of as individuals, if that makes any sense.
“We’ve been bowling really well the last couple of meets. And if we keep working together like we have been, I think we have a really good chance to get one of those top-three trophies. That’s my goal anyway.”
Senior’s lack of cohesion early in the season makes sense. Pregler-Leibfried said her state tournament team has bowled together in a meet only once or twice this season because of coronavirus issues, making it difficult to gel or generate spirit.
Until that sit-down with the seniors.
“They really had a good time at divisionals, and we got a lot of great feedback from the parents who were watching the livestream back at home,” Pregler-Leibfried said. “They were saying, ‘Wow, we’ve never seen them come together so much or do as much yelling and screaming.’ The hype of that day and the feedback … the girls really fed off it.
“That day was so much fun, and every meet since then has been more of the same. It became about supporting each other and making it the best day possible. And they’ve been bowling better and better ever since.”
The Rams placed all five of their scoring bowlers in the top 20 at regionals and shattered their season average with a 2,955 at Cadillac. Mackenzie Lang took eighth with a 429, followed by Jaquelyn Hochrein in 10th with a 423, Ella Pregler in 17th with a 373 and Clara Pregler in 19th with a 361, while Abriana Reed’s 333 did not factor in the scoring. The Rams shot Baker games of 158, 236, 116, 195 and 224 after posting the second-highest score through individuals with a 2,026.
The Rams enter the state tournament with Class 3A’s fifth-highest season average, a 2,497.73.
Hempstead owns the top season average, a 2,764.09, but still had to wait for an at-large berth despite shooting a runner-up 3,034 at regionals at Cadillac. Cedar Falls fired a 3,042 to win the title and take the second seed at state behind Cedar Rapids Jefferson’s 3,121.
Hempstead has been on a roll all season. The Mustangs will be making back-to-back team appearances at state and have qualified either an individual or a team in all eight seasons Theresa Cheever has served as head coach.
“The one thing about this team that has been really neat is every single one of them has had their turn in the spotlight — whether that’s winning an award or leading us in a meet or getting some sort of recognition,” Cheever said. “But that really speaks to how well they’ve bowled as a team all year. They work together so well and they only really care about the team’s success, not their individual success.”
Libby Leach landed the No. 3 seed individually after shooting a regional-winning 477, while teammate Zoe Schultz earned the No. 6 seed with a 456, and Erin Langel shot a 433 for the No. 10 seed. Beth Johll rolled a 356 and Kirsten Mitchell contributed a 347, while senior Emily Mueller’s 306 did not factor in the Mustangs’ team count. After leading Cedar Falls by 59 pins through individuals, the Mustangs rolled Baker games of 192, 198, 205, 201 and 169 while Cedar Falls mounted a charge. The Tigers won the first four Baker games to pull ahead.
Today, the Mustangs return to Cadillac Lanes with an eye on a bigger prize.
“It’s going to help a lot that we just bowled there,” Leach said. “You have a pretty good idea of what the shot is going to be like and what kind of adjustments you have to make if you’re a little off your mark.
“The key is going to be staying slow (in your approach) and not getting in too big of a hurry. You want to have fun, too. If you take it too seriously or try too hard, you usually don’t bowl your best.”