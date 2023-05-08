University of Mississippi junior catcher Calvin Harris, a junior from Western Dubuque High School, earned the Southeastern Conference co-baseball player of the week award after hitting four home runs and driving in 10 runs in a game Saturday at Missouri.
Calvin Harris’ record-setting performance on Saturday afternoon yielded the Southeastern Conference’s co-baseball player of the week honor two days later.
The University of Mississippi junior left-handed hitting catcher from Western Dubuque High School hit four home runs, drove in 10 runs, scored four times and compiled 16 total bases in a 20-14 win at Missouri.
Harris became the first SEC player to hit four home runs in a conference game and just the third SEC player to do it in any game. He is just the fourth player in SEC history to have 16 pr more total bases in a single game.
Harris’ four home runs and 16 total bases also set new Ole Miss single-game records, and his 10 RBI tied an Ole Miss single-game record that has stood since 1947. All marks were career-highs for Harris, and he also set a new career-high with four runs scored in the series finale.
Harris hit .471 (8-for-17) with five home runs, a triple, 13 RBI, and nine runs scored over four games last week. He led the SEC in runs scored, RBI, and home runs and was second in total bases on the week.
Harris owns a .342 average (64-for-187) with 14 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 45 RBIs this season and ranks second on the team behind Kemp Alderman’s .377 average. Harris owns a .631 slugging percentage and .423 on-base percentage.
Harris shared the player of the week award with Missouri's Luke Mann, who also hit five home runs over four games for the Tigers. The two players combined for 10 home runs, 25 RBI, 16 runs scored, and 52 total bases on the week.
Harris also became Ole Miss’ first SEC weekly honoree since Tim Elko accomplished the feat in the third week of the 2021 season.
The Rebels, who won the first NCAA championship in program history last season, have been hit hard by injury to their pitching staff to hold a 25-23 overall record and 6-18 mark in the SEC. They will need a strong push in their final two three-game SEC series against Auburn and at Alabama to make the field.
