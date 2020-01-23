Last Tuesday, Bellevue’s Zach Roeder became just the fifth wrestler in program history to earn 100 wins.
This week’s Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week pinned North Fayette Valley’s Derek Berger in 35 seconds to reach the century milestone.
“Ever since my sophomore year, I’ve been focused on reaching 100,” Roeder said. “I had set some goals for myself and I realized with the work that I had been putting in that they were achievable. It’s an honor for me to be a part of this elite group.”
The senior is off to a 19-6 start, and has his sights set on another trip to Des Moines.
“I just missed a trip to state my sophomore year, and then I made my first trip last season,” he said. “I came out and had to wrestle last year’s returning state champ at 120 pounds. I finished 0-2 and I admit that my nerves got the best of me. Now I know what to expect.”
After finishing his junior season at 120 pounds, Roeder knew he needed to get bigger over the offseason. The Monday after the state tournament, he pledged to do 300 push-ups a day to help keep him focused on his goals.
“We figured it out, and that’s going to end up being about 100,000 push-ups,” Roeder said. “I’m just about there.”
He is now wrestling at the 145 pound weight class with hopes of finishing his season at 152.
During the first three weeks of the season, Roeder found himself wrestling five ranked wrestlers.
“I was able to beat the No. 8 ranked guy in 1A during our second tournament of the season,” Roeder said. “It really showed me where I’m at. It gave me a lot of confidence moving forward.”
Roeder, along with his coach, Dave Ripperger, agree that his work ethic has played a large role in his success.
“He is easily the hardest working kid I’ve ever coached,” Ripperger said. “I don’t know how many times I’ve come in and he’s out for a run or doing push-ups. He puts in the time and works harder than anyone else in the room.”
Roeder has also embraced his leadership role on the team.
“I want to see everyone succeed, and I will do whatever I can to help them along the way,” Roeder said.
Added Ripperger: “Zach is everything you want out of a leader. He is picking kids up on the way to early morning lifting. He’s cheering on the little kids during their practices. He’s the perfect role model.”
Although he is not sure as to where he will attend school in the fall, he is certain that his wrestling career will continue.
“Right now I am really focused on the remainder of my senior year,” he said. “I am excited to see what I am able to accomplish yet.”