A quartet of former Dubuque-area distance runners figure prominently into the University of Northern Iowa cross country team’s plans for this fall.
David Holesinger, a junior from Dubuque Hempstead, and Brady Griebel, a sophomore from Bellevue, Iowa, return to the men’s team. And Mia Rampton, a senior from Dubuque Senior, and Laruen Klein, a sophomore from Western Dubuque, return to the women’s team.
Last season, Holesinger was sixth for UNI at the Missouri Valley Conference championships with a 50th-place finish in 26:38.80 over 10,000 meters, and he was fourth for UNI at regionals with a 154th-place finish in 33:26.86. Griebel finished 51st at the MVC championships in 26:40.0 and placed 156th amongst 200 runners at regionals in a time of 33:29.60.
Rampton was UNI’s fourth finisher at the MVC championships in 39th place and a time of 22:43.60 over the 6,000 meters and finished third for UNI at regionals, taking 141st in a time of 22:53.77. Klein ran in three meets for the Panthers during her freshman season last fall.
The men were picked to finish eighth in the MVC preseason poll, while the women were picked sixth. Bradley was the top pick on both the men’s and women’s sides.
Hentrich named coach at Edgewood — Edgewood College, in Madison, Wis., recently named former Lancaster High School standout Josh Hentrich as its new women’ golf coach.
Hentrich graduated from Edgewood in 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in business after spending four seasons as a member of the men’s golf team. Hentrich ended his career with the fourth-best average (77.02) in program history. He was a four-time Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference scholar-athlete, was twice named a Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-American Scholar, and earned all-NACC after a second place finish at the 2018-19 league meet.
Loras harriers ranked nationally — The Loras College women’s cross country team earned the No. 19 spot in the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association preseason poll, the highest ranking in program history. The Duhawks return their top 10 runners, including defending NCAA Division III national and Midwest Region champion Kassie Parker and all-region and all-conference performer Ellie Osterberger. Parker prepped at Clayton Ridge High School, and Osterberger starred at Dubuque Wahlert.
The Loras men opened the season ranked No. 28. The Duhawks return Ryan Harvey, Will Yasdick, Julian Watson, Luke Guttormson and Wyatt Kelly from a team that reached the NCAA Division III meet in Louisville, Ky.
Central tabbed as A-R-C football favorite — Central College received six of the nine first-place votes to top the American Rivers Conference football coaches preseason poll. No. 2 Wartburg landed the other three votes. The coaches tabbed Dubuque fourth and Loras sixth in the nine-team league.
Coe picked as A-R-C volleyball favorite — Coe College received six of the nine first-place votes to top the A-R-C volleyball coaches preseason poll. Wartburg landed two first-place votes, and Loras received the other. The coaches tabbed Dubuque as third in the preseason poll.
Luther tennis expected to repeat — Defending champion Luther College received eight of the nine first-place votes to top the A-R-C women’s tennis coaches preseason poll. Coe got the other vote. Loras has been picked to finish fourth and the University of Dubuque ninth.
Former Iowa assistant baseball coach passes — Former University of Iowa assistant baseball coach Tom Petroff passed away on Aug. 22, in Greeley, Colo., at the age of 95.
Petroff joined the Hawkeyes in 1985 as an assistant to Duane Banks. As the hitting coach for Iowa, his teams hit over .300 in four of his five seasons. He was part of the 1990 Hawkeye team that won the Big Ten regular season championship (38-19, 22-6) and made it to the NCAA regionals.
Petroff also spent time as the Director of Field Operations for the Detroit Tigers and as a professional scout for the Philadelphia 76ers. He was the president of the ABCA in 1984 and served on the board of directors until his death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.