The University of Northern Iowa cross country program has four former area standouts who are expected to make an impact this season, including Dubuque Senior graduate Mia Rampton.

A quartet of former Dubuque-area distance runners figure prominently into the University of Northern Iowa cross country team’s plans for this fall.

David Holesinger, a junior from Dubuque Hempstead, and Brady Griebel, a sophomore from Bellevue, Iowa, return to the men’s team. And Mia Rampton, a senior from Dubuque Senior, and Laruen Klein, a sophomore from Western Dubuque, return to the women’s team.

