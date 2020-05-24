Jordan George feels right at home playing hockey halfway around the globe.
The 29-year-old Dubuque native recently completed his seventh season of professional hockey in Europe and hopes to play well into his 30s. After a successful two-year run with Lausitzer Fuchse in the second division of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga in Germany, he signed a free-agent deal with EHC Freiburg for the coming season.
“It’s a little far from family and the lifestyle is a little different, but you’re treated exceptionally well as a hockey player in Europe,” said George, who receives a fully furnished apartment and the use of an automobile in addition to his salary. “This being my seventh season over there, I’ve gotten used to it and really enjoy it. Ideally, I’d like to play six or seven more years.”
After a standout four-year NCAA Division I career in which he racked up 58 goals and 120 points in 148 games before graduating from Bemidji State University in 2013, George took his game to Norway for two seasons. The 5-foot-9, 170-pound right wing averaged better than a point per game while skating for Rosenborg for one season and Stjernen for the other.
George then recorded 24 goals and 42 points in 40 games for the Herning Blue Fox in Denmark before signing a two-year deal with the Fischtown Pinguins in Germany’s top division. He contributed 12 goals and 26 points in 84 games for Fischtown, then joined Lausitzer Fuchse because it offered more playing opportunities. That included an outdoor game in front of 30,000 fans this season.
“Being a smaller guy who relies on speed and skill, the European style really suits my game a lot better than the North American game,” said George, who posted 44 goals and 101 points in 101 games the past two seasons and finished second in team scoring with 59 points in 52 games this season. “It’s not as physical, and it’s more of a skill game and a patient game because the (Olympic-sized) ice is so much bigger than in North America. It’s definitely more high scoring.
“In North America, the game is so much more structured and you have to play within a system. European hockey is a lot more run-and-gun and more of a free-for-all. I prefer to be a little more free on the ice and go more where I please instead of playing within a system.”
When George embarked on his pro career in Germany, a quick search on Ancestry.com opened a few more doors for him. He discovered German heritage on his father’s side and applied for and received a dual citizenship card.
Despite being born and trained in the United States, he does not count against the limit of four import players in Germany.
“It makes a huge difference,” George said. “Most of the imports are Americans or Canadians who are coming over after playing in the NHL or AHL, so the talent level is a lot higher than it is for German-born players. There are just so many more opportunities.”
After this season ended in the first round of the playoffs when the coronavirus pandemic shut down the German league, George said he can’t wait to get back to the ice in the fall. Whenever that might be.
“I really miss it,” George said. “It was tough the way it ended, and there was so much uncertainty around not only hockey but everyday life. Now, with the stay-at-home orders, I’m really looking forward to getting back on the ice. Normally, I’d be going back over in August, but it’s looking more like September, and hopefully we can get started in October.”
When the DEL shut down the season, George spent a month with his wife, former figure skater Karoline Raanes, in her native Norway before returning to the tri-states. His mother, Julie Kruser, lives in Asbury, and his father, Kevin George, lives in the Madison, Wis., area.