Lancaster quarterback Jacob DiVall runs with the ball against the Platteville defense during their game on Friday night in Lancaster, Wis.

 Shannon Mumm Telegraph Herald

LANCASTER, Wis. — Lancaster’s defense continued to shine Friday night behind an offense powered by quarterback Jacob DiVall and running back Peyton Alvarado in a 28-7 win over rival Platteville.

The Flying Arrows (5-1, 3-1) used a pair of touchdowns from DiVall in the first half along with 112 yards rushing to take a 20-7 halftime lead.

