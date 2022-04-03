Here is a capsule look at area boys soccer teams this spring:
RIVER VALLEY CONFERENCE
CASCADE
Coach — Tim Nieman (2nd season)
Last year — 7-5
Returning starters — Willy Lynch (Sr., GK); Justin Roling (Sr.); Luke Ludwig (Jr.); Trever Freiburger (Sr.); Juan Alvarado (Soph.); Sean Pry (Jr.); Max Nadeau (Soph.); Tyson Hill (Jr.); Ty Kelchen (Sr.)
Other returning veterans — Jayson Barrios (Jr.); Gio Vega (Soph.); Waylen Lynch (Soph.)
Promising newcomers — Jake Loes (Fr.); Alex Lopez (Fr.); Heymer Garcia (Fr.); Eli Merfeld (Fr.); Gavin Reiter (Fr.); Brayan Vega (Jr.); Jairo Vega (Jr.)
Outlook — The Cougars are in just their second year with a team, but have already shown the ability to compete with more established programs. The players’ skill and knowledge of the game has increased, particularly among the veterans with a year of varsity experience under their belt. The team lost only two seniors last year, so there should already be a solid foundation to build upon this year. Freiburger, a two-time state qualifier as a wrestler, led the team with nine goals last year. Alvarado was tied for second with eight goals. Goalkeeper Willy Lynch saved 150 of the 184 shots on goal he faced.
TRI-RIVERS CONFERENCE
BELLEVUE MARQUETTE
Coach — Gary Penniston (4th season, 17-17)
Last year — 5-10
Returning starters — Isaac Brinker (Soph., D); Ethan DeSotel (Jr., D); Trevor Klein (Jr., M); Logan Kloser (Soph., M/F); Gavin Roling (Soph., M); Evan Scott (Jr., M/F); Nolan Tracy (Sr., M)
Other returning veterans — Joseph Hager (Sr., M/D); Brody Recker (Soph., GK); Aden Schmidt (Soph., M); Kannon Still (Soph., M/F)
Promising newcomers — Diego Camarena (Sr., GK); Fritz Lange (Jr., M); Mika Lensker (Jr., M/F); Ben Meyer (Soph., M/F); Riccardo Rezia Loppio (Jr., M)
Outlook — The Mohawks are motivated this year after suffering more than their share of heartbreaking losses in 2021. With seven returning starters, Marquette is hoping to take a step forward this year with the goal of securing the program’s first berth in the state tournament. Scott is the team’s top returning scorer after tallying four goals a year ago. Kloser had three goals and five assists.
UPPER IOWA CONFERENCE
CLAYTON RIDGE
Coach — Dan Pierce (2nd season)
Last year — 5-6
Returning starters — Will Spielbauer (Sr., GK); Caden Palmer (Sr., F/M); Jackson Hefel (Sr., F/M); Boston Pierce (Sr., D); Carter Esmann (Jr., D/M); Daniel Tabora-Lara (Jr., M); Jace Fassbinder (Soph., F)
Other returning veterans — Kylar Millard (Jr., F)
Promising newcomers — Kurt Ross (Jr., M/F); Caden Strader (Jr., D); Jake Moore (Jr., D); Erik Flores (Jr., M/D); Teagan Palmer (Soph., D/M); John Chuyma (Soph., M); Carson Dudley (Soph., GK); Brennan Miller (Soph., D/M); Mitchell Randall (Soph., M)
Outlook — The Eagles are in just their second season with a program, but have already shown they can play at a high level. This year’s squad figures to be even more athletic, with a pair of seniors preparing to play other sports at the college level, including Caden Palmer, a placekicker who will play at the University of Northern Iowa. He led the team in scoring last year with nine goals and eight assists. Fassbinder added eight goals. Spielbauer made 116 saves on 146 shots on goal last year.