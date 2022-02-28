What started as a temporary solution to a scheduling issue appears to have a solid future with the Iowa High School Athletic Association.
The IHSAA on Monday announced plans to extend agreements with the University of Iowa’s Duane Banks Field and Carroll’s Merchants Park to host split-site state baseball tournaments for the next few summers. Carroll will host the Class 1A and Class 2A state tournaments through 2024, and the University of Iowa agreed to a year-to-year agreement to host the Class 3A and Class 4A events through 2024 while planning extensive renovations to its 2,300-seat ballpark.
“The enthusiasm, hospitality and support demonstrated by the Carroll and the Iowa City and Coralville communities for our state baseball tournament in 2021 was absolutely outstanding,” IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said in a statement announcing the move, which is pending Board of Control approval. “Each provided a unique and memorable experience for our student-athletes and fans. We look forward to partnering with those same communities as we plan for upcoming years of the IHSAA State Baseball Tournament.”
Principal Park in Des Moines hosted single-site state tournaments from 2005 through 2020, but the home of the Chicago Cubs’ Triple-A affiliate could not guarantee multi-year agreements for the IHSAA’s pre-determined tournament weeks. Beginning last season, Major League Baseball took over scheduling for its Minor League Baseball affiliates, so teams could not request open weeks for events like the state tournament.
That move prompted the IHSAA to find a temporary home for the state tournament last summer. In Class 3A, Dubuque Wahlert advanced to the summer state championship game for the first time in program history, while Dubuque Hempstead qualified for the Class 4A quarterfinals.
For the first time since 2004 – when Marshalltown hosted the Class 2A and Class 4A tournaments and Carroll hosted the Class 1A and Class 3A events -- the IHSAA used a split-site format.
Both sites drew near-capacity crowds throughout the week.
“We greatly appreciate all the work done by our host facilities and our participating programs to embrace this new state tournament experience and make the most of it,” IHSAA assistant director and co-baseball administrator Todd Tharp said in a statement announcing the new agreement.
This summer’s state tournament will run July 18-22, with the four state championship games set for standalone start times on Friday. The tournament will take place a week earlier than in the past to accommodate the Unified Activities Federation’s “Family Week” non-contact period, scheduled for July 24-31 and also adopted by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. State softball will take place the same week in Fort Dodge.