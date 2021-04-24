It didn’t take long for Cole Smith to feel at ease with the Dubuque County American Legion baseball team.
The Dubuque Senior shortstop has either played with or against pretty much every member of the 18-player squad. So, chemistry came together quickly, despite the team playing only four games this spring heading into today’s area tournament at Cedar Rapids Prairie.
Dubuque County will face the host school at 10 a.m. and Linn-Mar immediately following. The winner of the mini-tournament advances to next weekend’s state tournament in Ames, and the state winner will compete in the Central Plains Regional in Sioux Falls in early August.
“It helps a lot that we’re all familiar with each other,” said Smith, a senior who led the Mississippi Valley Conference’s Mississippi Division with a .528 batting average last season. “Right off the bat, we had that instant camaraderie. It’s basically like a great big group of friends getting together to play some baseball. It’s a great group to be around, and everyone has a winning attitude.
“We have a pretty dang good team. We have a lot of guys who pitch it well and a lot of guys who can really swing it. It’s a great mixture, and I think we can do some special things this year.”
Dubuque County didn’t get to play last spring, when the coronavirus pandemic forced American Legion Baseball to cancel the season before it even got started. So, only one player — Dyersville Beckman’s Nick Offerman — returns with experience playing for Dubuque County.
Ronnie Kramer, an assistant coach with the program for the past six years, has stepped into the head coaching position. Legendary head coach Rob Hoerner opted to step down to focus on other responsibilities.
“It’s a little challenging when you’re trying to put together basically a whole team, because a lot of the guys don’t know what Legion baseball is all about or what it all entails,” Kramer said. “Things tend to go a little smoother when half of the team is returning and they can guide the new guys through things. On top of that, we kind of got off to a little bit of a late start this year because we weren’t sure if this season would be a go or not.
“From what I’ve seen, this team has a lot of speed and a lot of talent. With it being a short season, you just have to get them to build that chemistry right away. If we lose (today), the season’s over already.”
The Legion team includes players from all six of the county’s high schools and is sponsored by the American Legion Posts in Cascade, Dyersville, Dubuque, Epworth and Farley. That includes four players each from Senior and Wahlert, three each from Beckman and Cascade and two each from Hempstead and Western Dubuque.
Ben Hefel, Gavin Guns and Ray Schlosser join Smith in representing Senior. Jake Brosius, Aaron Savary, Garrett Kadolph and Landon Stoll will represent Wahlert.
Logan Burchard and Owen Huehnergarth join Offerman from Beckman. And Cascade sent Eli Green, Ted Weber and Kaleb Topping to the squad.
Sawyer Nauman and his younger brother, Tucker, are expected to be key contributors at Western Dubuque this summer. And Michael Garrett and Trey Schaber hope to help Hempstead make a return trip to the Iowa Class 4A state tournament in late July.
Dubuque County will play in Area 3 under the American Legion of Iowa Baseball program. The other three area tournaments will take place at Iowa Lakes, Carroll and Ottumwa.