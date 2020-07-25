The people who love him will tell you that Mike Wulfekuhle is not for everybody.
But for those who showed up ready to put in the work, Wulfekuhle was the perfect coach, teacher, mentor and friend.
The city of Dubuque lost a great one on Thursday when Wulfekuhle, a legendary coach at Dubuque Senior and a beloved social studies teacher, passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 63.
Wulfekuhle served as an assistant coach in various capacities for the Dubuque Senior football program off and on between 1984 and 2009, when he began a two-year stint as the Rams head coach. Wulfekuhle, who went 1-17 in two seasons in charge of the Rams, also coached basketball and baseball.
“I really feel like he was kind of Dubuqe Senior’s Vince Lombardi, he just didn’t have the talent at Senior,” Scott Boleyn, a former Senior football standout who later went on to play at the University of Iowa, said on Friday. “He wasn’t for everyone, but if he was for you, he’s the best thing that ever happened to you. He didn’t put a front on for anyone. He was who he was and he didn’t care otherwise. He played no favorites, and he was just a really special guy. I talked to a few people today and they said he brought the same perspectives into the classroom.
“He was a guy that dedicated his life to the city of Dubuque and making kids better. … He didn’t go on to coach professional football or anything, but a lot of times your best coaches are at the high school level. To me, he’s a hero of the city of Dubuque.”
Boleyn isn’t alone in expressing those thoughts. Tributes to Wulfekuhle poured in on social media following news of his passing.
“Mike Wulfekuhle meant a lot to Senior High School, the Senior football program, and I think a lot of programs in the city. I hope people are aware of an icon that we lost in this community,” said current Rams football coach Dale Ploessl, who was a student and athlete under Wulfekuhle in seventh and eighth grade. “It was his first teaching and coaching job, and he even influenced me 40-some years ago.
“There’s not too many people in this city that have influenced as many people as he has, and I just want to tell his whole family that we’re thinking about them through this time. And for all the fans of Mike Wulfekuhle, and all the people that know and were affected by him, we’re all saying a prayer to him and Mike can rest in peace. He’s had a tough couple of years and we’re going to miss him.”
Ryan Hoerner, a former Dubuque Senior assistant football coach now at Western Dubuque, tweeted: “A great man that believed in, trusted in, and respected me when no one had any business doing the same. I am so thankful to have met, learned and been mentored by one of the best guys around.”
He was a tough coach, though, one of the reasons those close to him say he wasn’t for everybody.
Brandon Mueller, a 1998 Senior graduate, remembers a basketball practice the day after Thanksgiving when there were four garbage cans strategically placed around the gym, but no balls — a sure sign Wulfekuhle was about to run the excess calories off his players to make sure they were in a better position to succeed.
“He was the toughest coach I had in high school and one of the best coaches I have ever had,” Mueller said in an email to the TH. “He always gave 100% of himself to each player and he received that in return.”
But he was selfless and giving, too.
Mueller remembers an intracity game from his senior season. Losing at halftime to an archrival, Wulfekuhle came into the locker room and shouldered the burden for a bad first half by blaming his defensive game plan. And about 10 years after his graduation from Senior, when Mueller had a medical issue pop up, Wulfekuhle was there to help support him with a fundraiser during a Rams basketball game.
“I could never run out of stories about Coach or say enough good things about him,” Mueller said. “He WILL be missed and I am truly grateful to have called him a coach, but more importantly a friend and mentor.”
That compassion stuck out to Jordan Kohl.
Kohl’s best friend was Luke Kalb, a former Dubuque Senior and University of Dubuque standout athlete who died in 2018 at the age of 32 following his own bout with cancer.
When Wulfekuhle heard Kalb — who had played freshman football for him 15 years earlier — was sick, he reached out to offer advice and wisdom as he endured a similar battle.
“He was a teacher and coach to Luke in high school, but became a friend and formed a bond with Luke since they were both battling cancer at the same time,” Kohl wrote in an email. “For him to reach out and care for Luke after so many years shows the type of person he was. He will go down as a larger-than-life legend for all Senior student-athletes who had the honor to call him Coach.”
A longtime youth baseball coach, Wulfekuhle was always willing to help out, too.
Mark Simon remembers coaxing him out of retirement a few years ago to help coach a youth softball team.
The ol’ football coach showed up.
“He had the kids’ attention from the start,” Simon wrote in an email. “He had them working in an orchestrated fashion, running station to station, barking orders, giving advice — just flat-out coaching. He loved it. He was in total control and the kids responded. He was coaching our 10U softball team like it was a college football team preparing for their archrival.”
Simon said he was concerned the practice may have been too much for his daughter, who had not yet experienced a session quite like it.
So, he asked her what she thought.
“Without hesitation, she said she loved it, it was her kind of practice and couldn’t wait for the next one!” Simon wrote. “Coach Wulfekuhle coached a few more practices for us and I learned a lot from him in our brief time together. Even though we definitely were not the most talented softball team, I will never forget the passion he showed coaching these 9- and 10-year-old girls. He was in his element and wanted these kids to get better and have a positive experience.”
Wayne Schnier coached against Wulfekuhle’s teams in the Dubuque Independent League in the mid- to late-1990s and later helped coach a travel baseball team with Wulfekuhle.
“Mike had well-planned practices and everything was timed and on point,” Schnier wrote to the TH. “He was a stickler for fundamentals and was always teaching the kids something that would help each individual player be the best they could be.
“He loved to win, but I think he was most happy when the kids played hard and gave everything they had in a game.”
Matt Heinricy played for Wulfekuhle’s Dubuque Reds baseball teams from the ages of 9 to 14 and “had the benefit of having Mike in the third base coach’s box every summer.”
“When we had ‘practice’ (which wasn’t weekly), it wasn’t your standard Little League batting practice with people standing around,” Heinricy wrote. “We had 75-90 minutes of carefully planned warm-ups, skill-building, drills, and situational scenarios. We didn’t ‘walk’ on the field, and we were always on time. We learned about the process, the ‘why’ and got to think about the game more and more.
“I carried many of these thought processes through my high school career and it allowed a slightly slow, undersized, allergic-to-the-weight room athlete to have pretty decent success on the football field and diamond. It’s not an accident that both the Hempstead and Wahlert baseball teams were ranked for a large portion of the summers of 2002 and 2003. Mike’s handprint, even indirectly in many cases, helped lay the foundation for those teams.”
After graduating from Senior, Boleyn joined the Hawkeyes football team as a walk-on. He earned his first career start on Sept. 21, 2002, a Week 4 home game against Utah State.
After calling his parents to let them know, his next call was Wulfekuhle. It had been a long four-year journey to finally get this opportunity as a senior, and he wanted his favorite coach there to enjoy it.
“I wanted him to come down and watch me play because I thought that I had made him proud and wanted him to be part of it because he was a big part of it,” said Boleyn, who led the Iowa defense that day with eight solo tackles in a 45-7 victory. “He came down, watched the game, and it meant the world to me as a 22-year-old kid.”
Iowa won a share of the Big Ten Conference championship and played in the Orange Bowl that season. Boleyn believes he never would have been a part of that without Wulfekuhle, who never picked favorites and didn’t give his star players special treatment.
“I was spoiled by having him as a coach,” Boleyn said. “I went to the University of Iowa thinking well, these coaches must be all-world, and just being shocked. There’s no one there that has Wulfekuhle’s intensity and consistency of getting better every day. With some coaches, you’re buddies one day and then they’re on your (butt) the next day. You never know where you stand. They pick favorites.
“If you worked hard and were tough, you were Wulfe’s guy regardless of who your parents were, regardless of your athletic ability. He was going to make you better.”