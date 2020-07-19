Last month’s third annual Alex and Kelsi Erickson Golf Outing raised nearly $80,000 for Hodan Community Services, despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event — held June 27 at Dodge Point Country Club north of Mineral Point, Wis. — attracted 177 golfers who adhered to social distancing guidelines with tee times spread out between 8:20 a.m. and 3:10 p.m. Course workers frequently used disinfectant to sanitize the golf carts and other frequently touched surfaces.
The pandemic also forced the cancelation of the evening dinner, but golfers did receive a boxed steak-and-chicken dinner to go. Organizers replaced the silent and live auctions with an online auction that included sports memorabilia and several other locally themed packages. An anonymous donor also contributed $20,000 to the event.
Alex Erickson, a former Darlington High School and University of Wisconsin standout, recently completed his fourth season with the Cincinnati Bengals of the National Football League. He and his wife helped raise more than $43,000 for Hodan Community Services last summer.
The Hodan community has special meaning to the Ericksons. Kelsi Erickson’s sister, Krista Blosch, receives services through Hodan in the community and at the Hodan Center, which has its main center in Mineral Point.
Hodan Community Services’ in-Center programs for local adults with disabilities were suspended this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The fourth annual event is being planned for Saturday, June 26, 2021. Cash donations can be sent to Hodan Community Services, 941 W. Fountain Street, Mineral Point, WI 53565.
SENIOR ANNOUNCES HALL OF FAME CLASS
Dubuque Senior will add six new members to its athletic Hall of Fame during ceremonies this fall. The class includes Aaron Herbst (2002), Jonathan Fasselius (2001), Tim Felderman (1991), Todd Gilligan (1994) Thomas McLaughlin (1974) and Merle Tanner (posthumous,1934).
The induction ceremony is tentatively scheduled for Homecoming weekend, Sept. 11-12, and details on the event will be announced at a later date. Alternative plans will be considered in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
LOCAL SWIM TEAMS RANKED NATIONALLY
Four Dubuque high school swim programs earned spots in the National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association’s dual meet team rankings.
Wahlert finished at No. 11 in the rankings for girls independent schools with enrollments between 1 and 900 students. The Golden Eagles are coached by Emily Snyder.
Senior coach Jesse Huff led his boys program to a No. 31 ranking and the girls program to a No. 33 ranking among public schools with enrollments between 1,401 and 1,900 students. The Hempstead boys, coached by Rick Loeffelholz, finished at No. 30 for public schools with enrollments between 1,401 and 1,900 students.
JIM SHAW ALL-STAR GAMES POSTPONED
The Northwest Illinois Sports Hall of Fame Committee recently announced the cancellation of the “Jim Shaw All-Star Basketball Games,” which feature senior athletes from 19 high schools in Northwest Illinois. The Northwest Illinois Sports Hall of Fame & Elkay Manufacturing have sponsored the event for 23 years.
Galena’s Jamie Watson was selected to coach the Girls North squad, which included Elizabeth Eisfeller (Stockton), Jessica Griffin (Warren), Paige Middendorf (East Dubuque), Mackenzie Muehleip (Galena), Sami Wasmund (Galena) and Claire Wienan (River Ridge-Scales Mound). The Boys North squad included: Tyler Allen (Scales Mound), Trey Culbertson (East Dubuque), Andrew Merkle (River Ridge), Tayden Patterson (River Ridge), Zach Schulting (East Dubuque), Cody Schultz (Stockton),
Ethan Williams (Warren) and Chance Wills (Galena).