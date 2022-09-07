POTOSI, Wis. — No volleyball program wants to admit it’s going through a rebuilding stage.
For Potosi, there’s no other way to really put it. After losing their coach and six pivotal seniors from a sectional semifinalist team, the Chieftains are going to be figuring things out for a bit.
“Things are harder this year,” said senior setter Emily Bierman, the lone returning starter from last year’s regional championship team. “We lost six seniors and they played a big role in how good we were last year. We’re struggling at times, and obviously we have a new coach, so that’s part of it and it might take a while. Us seniors are trying to set the tempo and there’s work ahead.”
Following a remarkable 12 years leading the Chieftains, Jolene Murray retired on her own terms last season after undergoing brain surgery and returning to the bench. Murray fronted the program to a state championship in 2002, and won 220 career matches that included three trips to state and six regional titles.
Now, Potosi native Tammy Cooley takes on the challenge of resetting things with a lineup full of fresh faces. While she has been around the game her whole life, Tammy Cooley has mostly coached at the youth level until now.
“It’s a change. You’re following an amazing coach who has a really good tradition here,” said Tammy Cooley, following the Chieftains’ 25-20, 25-13, 25-16 loss to Highland on Tuesday night at Potosi High School. “I’m being a little vulnerable. It’s sticking your neck out and trying something new.”
Bierman led the Chieftains (2-2, 1-2 Six Rivers West Conference) in the loss to the Cardinals (3-1, 3-0) with eight assists, four kills and two aces. She’s stepped into an important leadership role this fall with a young lineup around her.
“We hope to be there soon. Just getting everybody on board because we have a lot of new people that haven’t played varsity at all,” Bierman said. “It’s difficult to be a captain of a team so young, and the other captain, Brooke Traver, helps me keep our attitudes up. We’re hoping to keep getting better.”
Cassie Cooley delivered 14 digs, six assists and four kills for Potosi, and Malia Weber added nine digs.
Potosi got out to a slow start in the opening set, as the Cardinals powered to a 7-0 lead. A long serve from Highland handed the Chieftains their first point, and then Potosi rallied after falling into a 9-2 deficit. Lillie Cooley delivered a pair of kills, then Cassie Cooley had another and Bierman served for an ace to pull the Chieftains within 16-13 and force a Highland timeout.
“Emily’s been a good leader,” Tammy Cooley said. “She got frustrated tonight at times, and it’s a role that everybody is getting used to. She’s done a good job keeping the kids focused and where they need to be.”
The Cardinals were ready after the break, going on a pivotal 5-0 run to extend the advantage to 21-13. Cassie Cooley delivered an ace to keep Potosi close, but Highland finished the 25-20 victory.
The Chieftains took the first lead in Set 2, and also led at 3-2, but again the Cardinals took control and had Potosi playing catchup. Bierman’s kill cut the deficit to 9-6, but Highland pulled away with a 7-0 run to push the lead out to 16-6. Bierman’s ace and Cassie Cooley’s kill held off the eventual 25-13 win and 2-0 match lead.
Katelyn Guiney’s ace brought the Chieftains within 13-8 in the third set, but Potosi trailed from the first serve as the Cardinals finished off the sweep, 25-16.
“The kids were just flat tonight,” Tammy Cooley said. “They didn’t play the way they’re capable of, so that was disappointing. The game of volleyball is a game of highs and lows, and we started the season on a pretty good high. Now, the last couple games have been a little low and we have to respond to that and keep getting better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.