Dubuque Hempstead’s big hitters rely on Morgan Hawkins to put them in position.
The senior setter has found plenty of success in getting her teammates the ball this season.
Hawkins delivered a match-high 34 assists, while Corinne Meier hammered down 20 kills and Ashley Glennon added nine kills as Iowa Class 5A No. 8-ranked Hempstead swept Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 25-20, 25-21, 25-16, in a 5A Region 6 semifinal on Thursday night at Moody Gymnasium.
“Morgan has such a vocal leadership with this group,” Hempstead coach Jacque Arensdorf said. “She is a very, very passionate player and takes great pride in being able to help her teammates. She is relentless. No matter where the pass goes, she is tracking it down from 20 to 30 feet away and it’s amazing how well she can still set when that pass is off.”
The Mustangs (19-5-1) advanced to Tuesday’s regional final and will host unranked Linn-Mar (13-14), which upset 11th-ranked Dubuque Senior on Thursday. Hempstead hasn’t reached the state tournament since 2017 and is a win away from returning to Cedar Rapids.
“That is definitely our end goal,” Hawkins said. “We want to get to state and that’s been our goal since the summer. But we’re taking it one set at a time and one game at a time. We’re definitely focused on (Linn-Mar) and we’re going to focus solely on them and trying to get to state.”
Hawkins has plenty of good hitters to setup this season, and she’s enjoying a strong senior campaign. Hawkins upped her season total to 691 assists and averages nearly nine per set. Her hitters are led by Meier, a Middle Tennessee State commit who ranks in the top 20 in Iowa with 354 kills on the season.
“Trying to keep everyone positive is really what I try to do, and just mix it up,” Hawkins said. “We have so many great hitters everywhere, so it is kind of difficult to get everyone equal amount of reps. But it’s nice to have all those options.”
The first set against the J-Hawks (9-18) featured eight lead changes before the Mustangs took control. Meier’s hammer shot gave Hempstead some breathing room, then Grace Daack’s tremendous diving dig went over the net and hit the floor before Jefferson could react to extend the lead to 21-17. Meier added an ace serve, Glennon scored a drop shot and Becca Lockwood sealed a 25-20 victory with a huge swing that drilled an unsuspecting J-Hawk.
“It takes a little bit of relief off because they all want to hit and all want to get kills,” Hawkins said. “It’s nice to pass it around to you, then to you and then to you. I’m not upsetting anybody. They’re all ready for it all the time.”
Jefferson took the early led in Set 2, but a kill by Meier off a Hawkins assist turned the tide to the Mustangs. The J-Hawks rallied and took a 21-20 lead late, but the Mustangs closed on a 5-0 run with Glennon, Lockwood and Meier notching kills before Lockwood and Hawkins teamed for a block to seal the win.
Hempstead led from the outset in the third set and didn’t let Jefferson get any closer than 12-10. Following a pair of assists, Hawkins sealed the sweep with a kill and finished with four in the game. Meier added 13 digs.
“We really brought an aggressive defense,” Arensdorf said. “That was our No. 1 goal, to bring an aggressive defense and making sure to keep things as positive as possible. We know we’re human and we’re going to make mistakes, but we were able to recover from them quickly and had the confidence to go back out there and attack the ball. That was hard to do, but that was the focus that we had and they did well.”