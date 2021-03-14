Stephen Halliday found himself in the right place at the right time in the most critical of moments.
Halliday’s power play goal with 34.2 seconds remaining in regulation time lifted the Dubuque Fighting Saints to a 5-4 road victory Saturday night over Youngstown at the Covelli Centre. The Saints earned a weekend split with the Phantoms and improved to 15-17-2, while Youngstown fell to 7-22-5.
On the winning goal, Braden Doyle stopped a Youngstown clearing attempt at the blue line and moved the puck to Matt Savoie at the top of the left faceoff circle. Goalie Mattias Sholl stopped Savoie’s shot, but the rebound found Halliday in the right faceoff dot, and he hit a wide-open net for his sixth goal of the season.
“It all started with Tristan Lemyre drawing the penalty and giving us a chance to go on the power play,” Halliday said. “Then we played it simple and got pucks to the net. It was a great shot by Savvy to get it to the net, we got a lucky bounce and I had an empty net to put it into.
“This was a good win for us. A lot of the guys who didn’t play as well as they normally do (on Friday night) – myself included – did a great job of bouncing back tonight. We played a really good two-way game. For us, it all starts with defense. That’s what we build our game off of.”
Henry Thrun needed only 57 seconds to give Dubuque the early lead. Savoie carried the puck deep into the Youngstown zone and attracted two defenders before sending it to Michael Feenstra at the left point. Feenstra swept the puck to his defense partner, and Thrun walked in before wristing a shot inside the left post for his third goal of the season.
Sergei Kuznetsov tied the game 44 seconds later by redirecting Bennett Zmolek’s shot from the point for his third of the year.
Connor Kurth put the Saints back ahead again at 7:55 after he pick-pocketed Georgii Merkulov at the blue line and converted a breakaway for his 13th of the year. That moved him into a tie with Robert Cronin for the team lead.
But Winter Wallace again tied it 2:25 with his fifth of the year. He caught goalie Lukas Parik off his angle for an unscreened goal from 60 feet out.
Cronin regained the team lead in goals and gave the Saints a 3-2 lead with a power play marker at 15:47. Savoie and Doyle moved the puck around the perimeter to Halliday, who found Cronin on the back door. Cronin settled down the pass before finding the empty net.
Just 58 seconds later, Cronin added his 15th of the season. Savoie won a battle in the corner and recovered a loose puck before finding Cronin in front. Collin Purcell stopped the initial shot, but Cronin banked the rebound off the goalie’s back to make it 4-2.
That ended Purcell’s night after only 10 shots, as Sholl came on in relief.
“Getting that early lead is huge for bench energy and momentum and gives us that belief that we can come out with a win here,” Cronin said. “Youngstown always plays us tough, and they always get up for us. It’s a tough place to play, and they love playing there.
“It was awesome to jump out to that early lead, even if they did come back to tie it. But we’re in that position where we’re trying to catch Team USA (for fourth place), so we need to string together some wins. (Friday) was kind of a sloppy game for us coming off the bus, so we needed to bounce back and get that win tonight.”
Jack Malone’s power play goal 2:21 into the middle period pulled Youngstown within 4-3. The Phantoms tied it on Dylan Gratton’s goal midway through the third period.
“Going back to even when (Jim Montgomery) was coaching in Dubuque, we haven’t had a whole lot of success in this building,” Saints coach Oliver David said. “Monty, Matt Shaw, Jason Lammers and myself … we’ve all tried different approaches, but for some reason they always come ready to play us. So it is very gratifying to come out of here with a win.”
Parik stopped 12 shots but exited the game at 7:33 of the second period, minutes after being hit in the head during a goalmouth scramble. Hobie Hedquist came on in relief and stopped 17 of 18 shots to earn the victory.