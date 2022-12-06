Through two games, Dubuque Wahlert seniors Duke Faley and Nolan Berendes are shaping up to be a major problem for opponents this season.
The pair netted a team-high 15 points apiece in a season-opening loss to Davenport Assumption last Friday.
On Monday, the duo brought the goods to the Eagles’ Nest.
Faley scored 16 of his game high 20 points in the first half, Berendes matched his Game 1 total with 15 points, Luke Smith added 14, and Wahlert evened up its record with a win over Mount Vernon in its home opener, 72-47, at Wahlert Gymnasium.
Jackson Kutcher led the Mustangs with 18 points.
“After our game Friday against Assumption, every guy in our locker room was upset,” Faley said. “The team that came out to play tonight was in a completely different galaxy than the team that played Friday night. We just had more energy.”
Faley and Berendes accounted for all but one of the Golden Eagles’ buckets in the opening frame, each converting three field goals from the floor. Berendes’ 3-pointer with 39 seconds remaining gave his team a 16-11 lead after one quarter.
Faley carried his torrid start into the second, scoring seven straight in the midst of a 10-0 Wahlert run, including a long-range swish to make it 25-18. Seamus Crahan followed with a triple of his own to cap the scoring surge and give Wahlert its biggest lead of the half, 30-18.
The Golden Eagles took a 37-25 into halftime.
“Mount Vernon is a good team,” Wahlert coach Tom English said. “They got a lot of guys who can shoot it, so we respected that coming in. They did what we thought they would, but I think we wore them down with our physicality.”
The Mustangs showed the ability to remain within striking distance behind four third-quarter 3-pointers, but Wahlert’s size advantage began to play a factor as the Golden Eagles controlled the interior.
“Our wings are a little bigger and stronger than theirs, and Duke’s obviously very strong offensively inside,” English said. “We needed to focus on getting more points in the paint than last game. That was the main focus for us tonight.”
Berendes made it 41-30 with an emphatic slam on a beautiful backdoor feed from Luke Smith. Jack Walsh created some more thunder when his two-handed dunk ignited the Wahlert crowd at 1:51 of the third and a 53-39 lead.
Quinn Walsh capped an 11-4 Wahlert run to end the third frame — and severely diminish Mount Vernon’s hopes for a comeback — with a closely-guarded corner triple just before the buzzer sounded to create an 18-point advantage with 8 minutes to play.
“We just stuck to our game plan,” Faley said. “We just executed better (in the second half). We found each other really well, we shot the ball well, we distributed it to everybody. When everyone touches the ball, good things happen.”
With a senior-laden lineup, Faley has the highest of expectations for his team this season.
“Every person in this locker room believes we can be state champions,” he said.
