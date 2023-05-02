Dubuque Wahlert was oh-so-close to a Mississippi Valley Conference girls golf championship. The Golden Eagles are in prime position to win a divisional title.
Maggie Heiar and Julia Busch both shot 78s to tie for fifth overall, and Wahlert finished a stroke behind team champion Linn-Mar, 324-325, at the MVC Super Meet on Monday at Airport National Golf Course in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Katelyn Vaassen (84) and Ava Kalb (85) added top-20 finishes for the Eagles.
Western Dubuque (337) was fifth, led by CeCe Ball (83) in 13th place. Dubuque Senior (371) was ninth, led by Olivia Duschen (85) in 19th place. Mia Westland (95) placed 39th to lead Dubuque Hempstead (401) to 13th place.
The MVC divisional meets are each of the next two Mondays, with Wahlert hosting the Mississippi Division meet next week at Dubuque Golf & Country Club. The Eagles will open the divisional tournament with an 11-stroke lead over Cedar Falls. The final round will be held May 15 at Twin Pines Golf Course in Cedar Rapids.
The Valley Divisionals will be held at Ellis Golf Course in Cedar Rapids (May 8) and Gardner Golf Course in Marion, Iowa (May 15).
Hawks 2nd — At Independence, Iowa: Susie Funke earned medalist honors with a 43, and West Delaware finished runner-up behind Solon, 183-189, at the WaMaC Conference East Divisional Meet at Three Elms Golf Course. Kennedy Klostermann was fourth with a 44 for the Hawks.
BOYS GOLF
Beckman Catholic 155, Camanche 182 — At Dyersville, Iowa: Luke Harwick continued his strong season with a 37, Nate Offerman added a 38 and the Trailblazers beat Camanche at Dyersville Golf and Country Club.
Cascade 184, Maquoketa 198 — At Fillmore, Iowa: Jacob Stoll shot 44 to earn medalist honors, Tyler Schmitt added a 46 and the Cougars beat the Cardinals at Fillmore Fairways Golf Course.
Monticello 181, Bellevue 200 — At Monticello, Iowa: Jensen Wedeking shot 42 to finish in second place by a stroke as the Comets lost to the Panthers at Monticello Golf Club.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Eagles win title — At Maquoketa, Iowa: Duke Faley swept the shot put (52 feet, 4 inches) and discus (177-5), and Ryan Brosius (200, 23.35), Jaydin Brookins (3,200, 10:58.80), and William Herbst (400 hurdles, 57.85) also won events as Dubuque Wahlert won the Cardinal Relays, 160-135. The Golden Eagles’ shuttle hurdle relay of Brevin Hawkinson, Andrew Slaght, Drew Reilly and Herbst also won in 1:17.95.
Maquoketa finished fourth behind wins by Tye Hardin in the 400 (52.15) and 800 (2:21.15). He also ran on the Cardinals’ winning 4x100 relay (44.39) with Carter Meyer, Jayden Koos and Braedon Tranel.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Bobcats take 2nd — At Edgewood, Iowa: Brynn Walters (12.49) and Claire Stuntz (13.18) finished 1-2 in the 100-meter dash, and Ava Ramler (26.13), Ava Goins (27.21) and Lucy Ehlers (27.87) went 1-2-4 in the 200 to help Western Dubuque finish second behind Waukon, 128-127, at the Edgewood-Colesburg Girls Invitational.
The Bobcats won the 4x100 (53.96), 4x400 (4:29.95), 4x800 (10:38.13) and sprint medley (1:59.50) relays. Ally Graber added a win in the 400 (1:03.67) for WD.
Erin Knipper won the shot put (37-10 ½) for Maquoketa Valley, which placed sixth with 59 points.
Cardinals win — At Maquoketa, Iowa: Taylor Wing won the 100 (12.95) and long jump (15-11 ½), Reese Kuhlman (400, 1:04.63) and Allison Bean (800, 2:38.87) also won individual events, and Maquoketa won the Cardinal Relays, 174-90, over Cascade. The Cardinals also won the 4x100 (51.40), 4x200 (1:50.01), sprint medley (1:52.84), distance medley (4:34.40) and shuttle hurdle relays (1:11.13).
Hallie Kelchen (1,500, 5:28.96), Kate Green (100 hurdles, 16.75), Mya Curry (400 hurdles, 1:09.99) and Grace Rhomberg (discus, 105-2) won events for Cascade.
Bellevue Marquette (38) placed sixth behind Jessica Deaver’s win in the 3,000 (13:55.88).
PREP BASEBALL
East Dubuque 25, Southwestern 6 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Angel Reyes went 4-for-5 with a home run, four runs and five RBIs, Colin Sutter was 4-for-5 with two triples, three runs and three RBIs, and all nine East Dubuque starters contributed at least one hit and a run in a win over the Wildcats.
John Poulton drove in four runs, and Bradin Lee, Spencer Sindahl and Owen Christ drove in three apiece.
Klaeton Hendricks was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs for Southwestern.
Galena 18, Boscobel 5 — At Galena, Ill.: John Wubben was 3-for-3 with a triple, a home run, three runs and six RBIs, and Owen Hefel had three hits, three runs and two RBIs as the Pirates beat the Bulldogs.
PREP SOFTBALL
Benton/Shullsburg 5, Potosi/Cassville 1 — At Cassville, Wis.: Ries Stluka was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and Jessie Ray struck out seven in a three-hitter as Benton/Shullsburg beat Potosi/Cassville.
Southwestern 10, Darlington 6 — At Darlington, Wis.: Hannah Richard was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs, and Alana Splinter added a single, a double and two RBIs as the Wildcats beat the Redbirds.
Cuba City 2, Boscobel 1 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Josie Kruser went 2-for-3 with a double, and Addie Schultz and Summer Rogers added extra-base hits as Payton Gile threw a three-hitter to beat the Bulldogs.
Scales Mound/River Ridge 9, Pecatonica 5 — At Pecatonica, Ill.: Emily Wurster was 3-for-5 and scored two runs, and Garrett Pickel struck out nine in the pitching circle as the Wildcats beat Pecatonica.
BOYS TENNIS
Linn-Mar 8, Dubuque Senior 1 — At Meyers Courts: Andrew Day and Cam O’Donnell earned a 3-6, 6-3, 10-6 victory at No. 1 doubles for the Rams’ only win in a dual loss to the Lions.
GIRLS SOCCER
Decorah 2, Clayton Ridge 1 (OT) — At Guttenberg, Iowa: Clayton Ridge’s Haley Rork scored off an assist from Morgan Pierce and Amyra Millard made 15 saves in goal, but the Vikings found the net first in overtime to beat the Eagles.
