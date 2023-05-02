Dubuque Wahlert was oh-so-close to a Mississippi Valley Conference girls golf championship. The Golden Eagles are in prime position to win a divisional title.

Maggie Heiar and Julia Busch both shot 78s to tie for fifth overall, and Wahlert finished a stroke behind team champion Linn-Mar, 324-325, at the MVC Super Meet on Monday at Airport National Golf Course in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Katelyn Vaassen (84) and Ava Kalb (85) added top-20 finishes for the Eagles.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.