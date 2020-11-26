Here is a capsule look at the 2020 Telegraph Herald All-Area first-team selections:
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
JARED VOSS, QB, WEST DELAWARE
Grade — Senior
Highlights — Iowa Print Sports Writers Association Class 3A first team all-state; Class 3A District 3 Offensive Player of the Year; Class 3A District 3 first team; Completed 87 of 137 passes (63.5%) for 1,237 yards and 10 touchdowns with five interceptions while running 186 times for 1,339 yards and 28 touchdowns on offense.
GARRETT BAUMHOVER, QB, WESTERN DUBUQUE
Grade — Senior
Highlights — IPSWA Class 3A second team all-state; Class 3A District 3 first team; Completed 134 of 230 passes (58.3%) for 2,203 yards with 24 touchdowns and five interceptions while running 34 times for 171 yards and two touchdowns on offense.
CAIN MCWILLIAMS, RB, DUBUQUE SENIOR
Grade — Senior
Highlights — IPSWA Class 4A third team all-state; all-Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division first-team offense; Ran 158 times for 858 yards and seven touchdowns while catching 16 passes for 92 yards and a touchdown on offense; Registered eight tackles and a fumble recovery on defense.
JACK MENSTER, RB, CASCADE
Grade — Sophomore
Highlights — IPSWA Class 1A second team all-state; Class 1A District 5 offensive MVP; Class 1A District 5 first team; Ran 189 times for 1,673 yards and 23 touchdowns with 11 receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown on offense; Recorded 19 tackles, 13 solo, with two tackles for loss and a sack.
WYATT VOELKER, RB, WEST DELAWARE
Grade — Junior
Highlights — IPSWA Class 3A first team all-state; Class 3A District 3 Defensive Player of the Year; Ran 201 times for 1,294 yards and 18 touchdowns on offense; Registered 91 tackles, 75 solo, with 20 tackles for loss, four sacks, five fumble recoveries and two interceptions on defense.
TRENT KOELKER, WR, DYERSVILLE BECKMAN
Grade — Senior
Highlights — IPSWA Class 1A second team all-state; Class 1A District 5 Return specialist of the year; Class 1A District 5 first team; Averaged 12.1 yards on 22 kickoff returns with one touchdown and averaged 15.6 yards on nine punt returns; Caught 42 passes for 741 yards and 10 touchdowns on offense; Registered 27 tackles, 19 solo, with two tackles for loss, three interceptions and one touchdown on defense.
TOMMY DESOLLAR, WR, WESTERN DUBUQUE
Grade — Senior
Highlights — IPSWA Class 3A second team all-state; Class 3A District 3 first team; Caught 58 passes for 972 yards and 12 touchdowns on offense; Registered 22.5 tackles with 0.5 tackles for loss and three interceptions on defense.
ELLIOT NAUGHTON, TE, DYERSVILLE BECKMAN
Grade — Junior
Highlights — IPSWA Class 1A third team all-state; Class 1A District 5 first team; Caught eight passes for 127 yards and three touchdowns and served as a blocker for an offense that accumulated more than 2,800 yards of offense and 30 touchdowns; Recorded 29.5 tackles, 19 solo, with seven tackles for loss and one fumble recovery on defense.
HUGHIE DOYLE, OL, DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Grade — Senior
Highlights — Class 3A District 4 first team; Top blocker for an offense that accumulated 2,323 yards and 25 touchdowns; Registered 36 tackles, 31 solo, with eight tackles for loss, seven sacks and a fumble recovery on defense.
JIM BONIFAS, OL, DUBUQUE SENIOR
Grade — Senior
Highlights — IPSWA Class 4A first team all-state; all-Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division first-team offense; Top blocker for an offense than ran for 1,336 yards and passed for 1,132 yards with 23 combined touchdowns; Registered 17 tackles with 6.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries on defense.
CAYDEN LOVETT, OL, DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD
Grade — Senior
Highlights — IPSWA Class 4A second team all-state; all-Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division first-team offense; Top blocker for offense that accumulated 3,415 yards and 41 touchdowns; Registered 29.5 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and one interception on defense.
CARSON PETLON, OL, WEST DELAWARE
Grade — Senior
Highlights — IPSWA Class 3A first team all-state; Class 3A District 3 first team; Top blocker for an offense than ran for 3,788 yards and 68 touchdowns while throwing for another 1,253 yards and 10 touchdowns on offense; Registered 18 tackles with three tackles for loss and one sack on defense.
COLE RAISBECK, OL, LANCASTER
Grade — Senior
Highlights — Southwest Wisconsin Conference lineman of the year; SWC first team offense; SWC first team defense; Top blocker for an offense that averaged 25.4 points per game; Also saw time on defensive line.
RILEY CHRISTENSEN, UTILITY, BELMONT
Grade — Senior
Highlights — Wisconsin 8-player Player of the Year; unanimous first-team all-8-player offense; first-team all-8-player defense; second-team all-8-player specialist; Completed 35 of 52 passes for 478 yards with nine touchdowns and zero interceptions, ran 118 times for 1,372 yards and 27 touchdowns, and caught one pass for 26 yards on offense; Registered 50 tackles, 33 solo, with 12 tackles for loss, one sack and an interception on defense.
NATHAN DONOVAN, PK, DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Grade — Senior
Highlights — IPSWA Class 3A second team all-state; Class 3A District 4 Placekicker of the Year; Converted on 5 of 8 field goal attempts with a long of 45 yards; Converted 25 of 26 extra-point attempts; Four touchbacks on 39 kickoffs.
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
NICK BANDY, DL, DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Grade — Senior
Highlights — IPSWA Class 3A second team all-state; Class 3A District 4 Defensive Player of the Year; Class 3A District 4 first team; Registered 34.5 tackles, 30 solo, with 12 tackles for loss, four sacks and a fumble recovery on defense; Caught 16 passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns on offense.
JACK KAISER, DL, POTOSI/CASSVILLE
Grade — Senior
Highlights — Six Rivers Conference lineman of the year; Six Rivers Conference first team offense; Six Rivers Conference first team defense; Recorded 26 total tackles, two tackles for loss and three sacks on defense; Top blocker for an offense that totaled 2,917 yards and 36 touchdowns.
TED WEBER, DL, CASCADE
Grade — Senior
Highlights — IPSWA Class 1A second team all-state; Class 1A District 5 defensive utility MVP; Class 1A District 5 first team; Recorded 50.5 tackles, 31 solo, with 20 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks on defense; Key blocker for an offense that passed for 1,156 yards and ran for 2,004 yards with 42 combined touchdowns.
MITCHELL DOUGLAS, DL, BELMONT
Grade — Senior
Highlights — WIAA 8-player first team; Recorded 36.5 tackles, 23 solo, with 16.5 tackles for loss, six sacks and two safeties on defense; Top blocker for an offense that ran for 2,022 yards and 34 touchdowns and threw for another 543 yards and nine touchdowns.
JALEN SMITH, LB, DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD
Grade — Senior
Highlights — IPSWA Class 4A second team all-state; all-Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division first-team defense; Registered 26 tackles, 22 solo, with 10.5 tackles for loss, five sacks and an interception on defense; ran 59 times for 378 yards and four touchdowns on offense.
SETH BULLOCK, LB, DUBUQUE SENIOR
Grade — Senior
Highlights — IPSWA Class 4A second team all-state; all-Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division first-team defense; Registered 60.5 tackles, 30 solo, with 7.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, one interception and a touchdown on defense.
JACOB WALLER, LB, BELLEVUE
Grade — Junior
Highlights — IPSWA Class A second team all-state; Class A District 5 first team; Recorded 49 tackles, 38 solo, with 13 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and a fumble returned for a touchdown on defense; Ran 111 times for 774 yards and six touchdowns with 20 receptions for 297 yards and three more scores on offense.
CAIDEN ATIENZA, LB, MAQUOKETA
Grade — Senior
Highlights — IPSWA Class 2A third team all-state; Class 2A District 5 first team; Caught 40 passes for 524 yards and five touchdowns on offense; Recorded 22 solo tackles, four tackles for loss and one sack; One kickoff return touchdown.
DANNY STEELE, LB, DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Grade — Senior
Highlights — Class 3A District 4 first team; Registered 37.5 tackles, 33 solo, with seven tackles for loss, two sacks and a fumble recovery.
DAKOTA LAU, DB, WESTERN DUBUQUE
Grade — Senior
Highlights — Class 3A District 3 first team; Registered 46 tackles, 31 solo, on defense; Caught 33 passes for 610 yards and nine touchdowns on offense.
PARKER ROCHFORD, DB, EDGEWOOD-COLESBURG
Grade — Senior
Highlights — IPSWA Class A first team all-state; Class A District 5 Offensive MVP; Class A District 5 Defensive MVP; Class A District 5 first team; Completed 56 of 129 passes (43.4%) for 975 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions, ran 45 times for 420 yards and seven touchdowns, and caught six passes for 106 yards and a touchdown on offense; Registered 35.5 tackles, 26 solo, with 2.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions.
GABE ANSTOETTER, DB, DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Grade — Senior
Highlights — IPSWA Class 3A second team all-state; Class 3A District 4 first team; Registered 71 tackles, 59 solo, with 6 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery on defense; Ran 126 times for 867 yards and 8 touchdowns with nine receptions for 143 yards and a touchdown on offense.
ZACH SABERS, DB, DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD
Grade — Senior
Highlights — IPSWA Class 4A third team all-state; all-Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division first-team offense; Registered 26.5 tackles, 25 solo, with 1 tackle for loss and 2 interceptions on defense; Ran 79 times for 383 yards and seven touchdowns with 13 receptions for 259 yards and two touchdowns on offense.
CHRISTIAN NUNLEY, UTILITY, WEST DELAWARE
Grade — Senior
Highlights — IPSWA Class 3A third team all-state; Class 3A District 3 first team; Registered 61 tackles, 53 solo, with 22 tackles for loss and 10 sacks on defense; Key blocker for an offense that totaled more than 5,000 yards and 78 touchdowns.