The Duhawks have entered uncharted territory.
For the first time in program history, the Loras women’s soccer team advanced to the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Division III national soccer tournament with a 2-0 victory over Centre College (Ky.) Saturday at the Rock Bowl.
“It’s exciting,” Loras coach Matt Pucci said. “The women have been amazing all season… we knew we had something special in the beginning of the year. We have to enjoy this a little bit, there’s not a lot of time, but we do have to take a look around and enjoy it. Tomorrow morning, we will focus on the next task.”
Ninth-ranked Loras (21-0-1) was playing in the round of 16 for the fourth time in school history, and first since 2012. The Duhawks will host UW-La Crosse today at 1 p.m. for the chance to go to the Final Four on Dec. 3-4 in Greensboro, N.C.
The Duhawks were largely in control in the first half behind a swarming defense and an offense that produced a 4-1 advantage in corner kicks and outshot Centre, 8-1.
Despite the lopsided halftime statistics, the match entered the break scoreless.
Pucci noted that his team’s defensive pressure removed any sense of panic that may have crept in with the match tied.
“There have been about four to six (defenders) that have been playing routinely all season long and they have been fantastic,” Pucci said. “Our keepers have been fantastic…I think the whole back line has been amazing. It is very comforting to know that we are going to do well in the back lines so we don’t have to bang in too many goals.”
Senior forward Emily Perhats gave Loras the lead just 5 minutes into the second half when her goal put the Duhawks ahead, 1-0, at the 50:01 mark.
Payton McDonnell’s free kick deflected off a defender’s head, then Perhats controlled it with her chest and fired it in the upper right corner for what stood to be the game-winning score.
“It was huge, it just helped us feel a little more comfortable throughout the game,” Perhats said.
Perhats also notched the game-winner last Saturday in the second round.
“I’m just kind of riding the wave and playing the game,” she said. “The whole team has been doing really well, so it starts with them. We’ve been putting away our opportunities, which has been huge.”
Loras wasted little time extending the lead on Brynn Jacobi’s goal at 58:29. McDonnell — who notched her second assist of the match — sent a corner kick towards the goal that ricocheted off a Centre defender’s chest onto Jacobi’s right foot for an easy tap-in and a 2-0 lead.
With her two assists, McDonnell, a junior, extended her single-season program record to 23 on the year. She is now just two behind Loras’ career record. She has recorded an assist in each of the Duhawks’ three postseason contests so far.
Jacobi’s 37th career goal moves her within five goals of fourth place all-time and goalkeeper Kyndal Kells’ 13th career shutout lands her in a tie for fourth in Duhawk history.
Loras has little time to celebrate as they look to get past UW-La Crosse today and advance to the Final Four. The Duhawks are 2-0 all-time against the Eagles, with the last meeting coming in 2012. UW-La Crosse was tied, 1-1, at the end of two overtimes Saturday against Washington University, but advanced, 4-1, on penalty kicks.
“We don’t know a lot about them, we spent all week prepping for this one, but we are excited for the opportunity to play again,” Pucci said.